The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2023, Evolv disclosed that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission requested information about “certain aspects” of the Company’s “marketing practices.”

On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell $0.58, or 13.3%, to close at $3.77 per share on October 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 19, 2024, Evolv disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) notified the Company that the SEC was initiating a “non-public, fact finding inquiry.”

On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell as much as 19% during intraday trading on February 20, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Evolv securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

