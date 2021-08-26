EQS-Adhoc : Evolva accelerated revenue growth to 60% and expects gross profit to be positive from Q4, 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Evolva accelerated revenue growth to 60% and expects gross profit to be positive from Q4, 2021 26-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinach, August 26, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature, announced today the results for the first half of the year and provided corporate highlights.

Highlights . First half 2021 total revenue grew 60% compared to previous year reaching CHF 6.4m, in line with plansand realizing market share gains across business segments . Ongoing strong momentum in Health Ingredients. Increased sales in Flavors and Fragrances raised hope of amarket recovery. Stevia royalty income showed an accelerating growth trajectory . Investments in the expansion of the contract manufacturers network, scale up of manufacturing andoptimization of manufacturing processes started to produce positive results. The company expects to be gross profitpositive across products from Q4, 2021 . Excluding extraordinary costs of CHF 1.0m, first half 2021 underlying EBITDA loss came in at CHF -12.0mdriven by higher manufacturing costs (CHF +4.8m) during the start-up phase of two key products at new contractmanufacturers . 2021 guidance: The manufacturing start-up cost and the extraordinary expenses are projected to amountaround CHF 6.5m for the full year 2021, and EBITDA is expected to be somewhat below previous year's figure. Commenting on the half year 2021 results, Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «Despite all the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic, we progressed our strategy, accelerated product revenue and are on track to deliver positive gross profit across products from Q4, 2021. With the growing customer demand for our innovative product solutions and the strengthened manufacturing base, Evolva is well positioned to achieve cash break-even by 2023.»

COVID-19 Update Our purpose-led response to the pandemic was focused on ensuring the safety of our people and their families, and making sure our customers were served. In the first half of the year we launched a new innovative ingredient, L-arabinose, supported our growing customer base in developing new consumer products, implemented solid and more efficient manufacturing processes, and broadened our network of contract manufacturers to prepare for the increased customer demand. Despite turbulent times, the pandemic accelerated trends for healthier food and beverages, and for products sourced through affordable, reliable supplies of natural resources. We are assuming the pandemic not to have further negative impacts in the second half year on Evolva's target markets.

Commercial Operations . Flavors and Fragrances: In the second quarter, sales of Flavors and Fragrances products gained momentum,which raised hope of a recovery of the market segments Evolva is active in. With the trend towards more naturalingredients, Evolva is experiencing a significant increase in interest from end-users. This also led to productsampling with large Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies.Launch activities continue in several countries for L-arabinose as a reducing sugar.Evolva's Valencene 94%, its highest purity natural valencene, which is meeting the Flavouring Regulation (EC) No.1334/2008's minimum purity level of 94%, has started to contribute to the growth dynamics in Flavors andFragrances.The joint activities with IFF to further develop and expand commercialization of vanillin make good progress withscale-up of manufacturing progressing as planned and vanillin product samples receiving a very positive response. . Health Ingredients: Ongoing strong demand for functional ingredients and dietary supplements acrossmarket segments heightened by COVID-19, with consumers choosing products that can support healthy living likeVeri-te(TM) resveratrol. Growth was also fueled by a major spike in pet adoptions and families spending more timeat home with their pets during the pandemic. The company saw an opportunity to further expand the animal healthbusiness and launched Veri-te(TM) Pets resveratrol with initial emphasis on the large existing demand in the US.Successful continuation of growth path in the first six months of 2021 despite manufacturing shortages limitinggrowth in the second half of last year, and a number of customers having deferred activities to develop or launchnew products. The largest contributions came from core US and EU markets, where the company continued marketpenetration: moving forward with new product developments, incubating partnerships with key accounts on strategicprojects and leveraging the efficiency of the strong distribution partners in these regions. Veri-te resveratrolcontinued to grow in Asia where there is a strong interest in the Veri-te brand.Overall, due to its large spectrum of applications, resveratrol has become a key ingredient for manufacturers andformulators: Veri-te resveratrol is now used in a wide range of market segments including dietary supplements,functional beverages, cosmetics and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) for human and animal health.The increasing interest is also a result of high-quality clinical studies initiated by the company, which boostedthe already strong commercial interest for the ingredient among global healthcare and FMCG companies.The strategyof supporting customers in developing new products and providing scientific support based on high-quality clinicalstudies contributed to strengthen the relationship with existing customers and acquire new ones.The same strategy is being applied to Evolva's innovative new product, L-arabinose, a natural sugar blocker andreducing sugar for food and beverage applications. Studies show that L-arabinose as a sugar blocker can supporthealthy blood sugar levels and weight management. It also has potential application as a prebiotic. Withhealth-conscious consumers increasingly opting for choices with reduced or no sugar, the launch of L-arabinoseconfirmed Evolva's ability to deliver innovative solutions to address customers' and consumers' needs, andgenerated strong interest from large to small companies (sampling is underway and further product development hasstarted). . Health Protection: Following the registration of nootkatone (Nootkashield(TM)) in August 2020, Evolvacontinued to support leading customers in their activities to develop first end-user products. At this stage, thisincludes especially the development of end-user applications. As formulation work is taking longer due to COVID-19,first supply volumes to customers are expected in 2022. Outside the US, Evolva is applying initially to thosemarkets which follow the US EPA approval or have fast-track regulatory processes. . Other products: Evolva receives royalty payments on all EVERSWEET(TM) sales, a non-artificial,zero-calorie stevia sweetener. Following additional regulatory approvals in some countries, we expect acceleratedgrowth of royalty income going forward. For more information on EVERSWEET visit: avansya.com.

Financials Key figures

HY 2021 HY 2020 CHF million Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted % change Product related revenue 6.0 3.8 Research & development revenue 0.4 0.2 Total revenue 6.4 4.0 60% Gross profit -6.3 -0.2 Total operating expenses -20.7 -12.4 Operating loss (EBIT) -27.0 -12.6 -114% Depreciation & amortization 14.0 4.3 EBITDA1 -13.0 -8.3 -57% EBITDA1 - -13.0 - -8.3 Extraordinary Costs2 - 1.0 - 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA3 - -12.0 - -7.1 -69% Operating free cash flow4 -17.2 -14.0 -23% Earnings per share (CHF) -0.03 -0.02 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cash position 13.1 19.7 -34%

1 EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

2 Extraordinary cost: Costs related to enlarging the supplier base, scale up cost and non recurring expenses for the increase of operational provisions related to the final settlement of the contract with BARDA.

3 Adjusted EBTDA: EBITDA excluding extraordinary cost.

4 Operating free cash flow: Cash flow from operating activities + operating capital investment.

Financial Performance On a reported basis, Total revenue increased to CHF 6.4m from CHF 4.0m (+60%). Product-related revenue increased to CHF 6.0m from CHF 3.8m (+58%) in line with plans. Ongoing strong momentum in Health Ingredients. Increased sales in Flavors and Fragrances raised hope of a market recovery. Continued progress has been made in optimizing supply, enlarging the supplier base for Health Ingredients. R&D revenue has increased to CHF 0.4m from CHF 0.2 (+100%) as part of the expanded development of an existing compound. As a result of higher manufacturing costs, mainly for enlarging the supplier base, introducing new manufacturing processes and scaling up the production volume, gross profit decreased to CHF -6.3m from CHF -0.2m in the first half of last year. The impact of CHF 4.8m higher manufacturing costs in the first half year is in line with the previously given full year guidance of CHF 6.1m. Total operating expenses increased by 67% (CHF 8.3m), include a non-recurring expense of CHF 9.6m for the impairment of intellectual property & patents (IP rights). The management has strategically reviewed

