Evolva : HY Report 2022 (EN)

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Publication details
Shareholder letter
Dear shareholders,
We at Evolva are on a mission to take the company from a research & development focused boutique to the next level of development based on the good momentum we achieved in the first half of 2022 and our attractive product portfolio. With enhanced scale and commercialization capabilities, we have set ourselves clear priorities for 2022 and the mid-term. In ad- dition, we have not only identified promising opportunities to increase organizational productivity, but are convinced that we can also address existing and evolving market demands and trends by developing novel molecules through our innovation pipeline over the coming years.
With our focus on nature-based ingredients for the flavors and fragrances, dietary supplements as well as health protection industries, we are addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sus- tainability. Based on our proprietary precision -fermentation platform, we are uniquely positioned to resolve supply bottlenecks of nature. Thanks to our knowhow in process development and our ability of scaling up processes from the lab to industrial production, Evolva is set to benefit from current and future market opportunities.
Since 2017, Evolva has been able to grow product-related revenues by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46%. To further accelerate this development and bring the organization to the targeted next level, the Board of Directors appointed Christian Wichert as new CEO of Evolva in February this year. Under his new leadership, the entire Evolva team worked very hard over the last months to boost commercial performance of the existing
product portfolio. In addition, the implementation of a number of operational ini- tiatives, while ensuring that cash is allocated to its most effective use, has allowed us to harvest initial low hanging fruits. As a result, we are proud to report a record half-yearly sales level of CHF 8.1 million, despite a slow start into the year. Gross contribution margin of product -related revenue was already slightly above 10% for the first half of 2022 and hence in line with our full year guidance.
During the first semester of 2022, the leadership team also conducted a rigorous strategic and operational review, developing a new mid-term strategy. The strategy was substantiated with a concrete action plan to achieve it. Evolva aims for a yearly revenue growth of 40-60%, reaching CHF 45-50 million of revenues in 2025. Thereby, we are confident to generate over CHF 20 million in revenue in 2023 and surpass the CHF 30 million revenue mark in 2024. The detailed business review also resulted in the identification of cost improvements of CHF 2 million compared to the original plan. These savings mainly concern administrative and overhead costs and will not limit Evolva's ability to succeed in the market. Rather, they will contribute to the profitable growth which we aim for in the future.
Revenue highlights
Evolva achieved a strong sales performance with revenues of CHF 8.1 million in the first half of 2022. Growth was especially driven by Vanillin. Overall, revenues increased by 28% against a high basis from the prior year period. Sequentially, i.e. compared to the second semester of 2021, the increase was 132%.
With 54% of the targeted full-year revenues for 2022 already booked in the first half, we are well on track to reach our 2022 revenue guidance of CHF 15 million. This would result in a growth rate of 52% for the financial year and also correspond to the targeted revenue growth that we are aiming for in the mid-term.
Flavors & Fragrances
Our initial focus to boost commercial performance was set on Flavors & Fra- grances. As such, product-related revenues in this business reached CHF 5.5 mil- lion, an increase of 247%, thanks to strong contribution especially from Vanillin. Compared to the second half of 2021, the growth amounted to an impressive 308%. The achieved milestones for Vanillin with a global customer resulted in the successful production and delivery of first commercial batches in the second quarter and is a promising basis for developments in the future. Sales with Valencene and Noot- katone in the first half were ahead of plan and are expected to pick up further during the second half of 2022 and beyond.
Health Ingredients
At CHF 2.2 million, product-related revenues in the Health Ingredients business were below the high basis from the prior year period, which benefited from inventory build-ups at various customers. The performance of Health Ingredients in the first half of 2022 was not satisfactory, although it represented a 36% subsequent growth compared to the second half of 2021. After focusing on Flavors & Fragrances first, we will now additionally turn our commercial attention to this area. This is supported by organizational changes as Anne De Vos, who has been leading the Flavors & Fragrances activities since Oc- tober last year, now also assumed responsibility for the Health Ingredients
business, as new Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva. We see strong interest in the market, especially for Resveratrol, and are convinced that we have an excellent product offering to significantly grow also the Health Ingredients business.
Mid-term plan
Our new mid-term plan is substantiated with a concrete action plan and foresees an annual revenue growth of 40-60% in the coming years. Specifically, the goal is to generate over CHF 20 million in revenue in 2023. For 2024, we aim to surpass the CHF 30 million mark and target to reach a revenue level of CHF 45-50 million in 2025. We based our mid-term planning mainly on our existing products where we now have much better visibility and predicta- bility. At the same time, we are advancing our new product offerings, developing novel molecules through our innovation pipeline and are working on new potential business model expansions which can add to our growth potential.
Profitability highlights
During the first half of the business year 2022, Evolva generated a positive double-digitproduct-related gross contribution margin of 10.9%. The guidance of reaching a double- digit gross contribution margin in the full year 2022 has hence already been met in the first half. This was achieved thanks to a significantly strengthened production network and better value capturing on the product side. Going forward, we expect the gross contribution margin to continue to increase significantly. Together with the targeted revenue growth, this will be the main driver to reach EBITDA and cash break-even in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA in 1H 2022 was still negative at CHF -7.5 million, yet a significant improvement compared to CHF -12.0 million in 1H 2021.
Cash flow and balance sheet
During the period, operating free cash flow was negative at CHF -14.7 million (1H 2021: CHF -17.2 million). Cash flow from financing activities amounted to CHF 11.0 million and reflect three subscriptions with Nice & Green and a private placement with long-term institutional shareholders. In the private placement, members of the Board and management participated personally with CHF 1.0 million, demonstrating alignment with shareholders by having "skin in the game" and commitment to value creation. The cash position at the end of June 2022 amounted to CHF
million. To finance the further growth of Evolva, the company currently has open financing lines of CHF 20.0 million. Total balance sheet assets amounted to CHF
million as of 30 June 2022.
Outlook
We expect ongoing strong demand for our nature-based ingredients in the Flavors & Fragrances business. In the Health Ingredients business, Resveratrol sales are expected to pick up and also contribute to the growth in the second half of the year and beyond. Thus, we are well on track to reach our 2022 revenue guidance of CHF 15 million, corresponding to full-year revenue growth of 52% at constant cur- rencies. On gross contribution, we aim to continue to improve further as the year progresses and confirm our target of a double-digit gross contribution margin in 2022.
As previously announced, Evolva is exploring potential strategic partnerships to further strengthen the business model with complementary capabilities and synergies on both operational and commercial levels. Fruitful discussions with several potential strategic partners have been initiated and are currently ongoing. This can
also entail an equity or financing compo- nent. The interest which Evolva encounters underscores our strong position in nature- based products in the sweet spot of health, wellness and sustainability as well as the attractiveness of our markets.
Thanks
Appreciation to you, esteemed share- holders, for your trust and continued support of our mission to bring Evolva to the next level of development. We also thank our employees for their dedication and commitment. It is great to see the new spirit in our corporate culture which we have been able to instill over the last months. Last but not least, our thanks also go out to our business partners and customers for their trust and close collabora- tion. We look forward to continuing to grow, expand opportunities and build the business together in the future.
Beat In-Albon
Chairman
Christian Wichert
CEO
