Evolva : HY Report 2022 (EN)

Dear shareholders,

We at Evolva are on a mission to take the company from a research & development focused boutique to the next level of development based on the good momentum we achieved in the first half of 2022 and our attractive product portfolio. With enhanced scale and commercialization capabilities, we have set ourselves clear priorities for 2022 and the mid-term. In ad- dition, we have not only identified promising opportunities to increase organizational productivity, but are convinced that we can also address existing and evolving market demands and trends by developing novel molecules through our innovation pipeline over the coming years.

With our focus on nature-based ingredients for the flavors and fragrances, dietary supplements as well as health protection industries, we are addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sus- tainability. Based on our proprietary precision -fermentation platform, we are uniquely positioned to resolve supply bottlenecks of nature. Thanks to our knowhow in process development and our ability of scaling up processes from the lab to industrial production, Evolva is set to benefit from current and future market opportunities.

Since 2017, Evolva has been able to grow product-related revenues by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46%. To further accelerate this development and bring the organization to the targeted next level, the Board of Directors appointed Christian Wichert as new CEO of Evolva in February this year. Under his new leadership, the entire Evolva team worked very hard over the last months to boost commercial performance of the existing