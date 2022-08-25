Log in
    EVE   CH0021218067

EVOLVA HOLDING SA

(EVE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.1050 CHF   +5.74%
Evolva : Half-Year Results 2022 presentation (EN)

08/25/2022 | 01:18am EDT
Evolva Half-year 2022 results presentation

25 August 2022

Christian Wichert, CEO

Carsten Däweritz, CFO

Disclaimer

The shares of Evolva Holding ("Evolva") are traded on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ticker: "EVE").

This presentation may contain specific forward-looking statements, relating to Evolva's future business, development and economic performance. e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Evolva and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.

Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Evolva assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

© Evolva 2022 - 1H 2022 results - 25 August 2022

2

Agenda

1. Business highlights

Christian Wichert

2. Mid-term plan 2023 - 2025

Christian Wichert

3. 1H 2022 financial results

Carsten Däweritz

4. Outlook 2022 and beyond

Christian Wichert

© Evolva 2022 - 1H 2022 results - 25 August 2022

3

Business Highlights

Strong increase in revenues and gross contribution margin

Revenues

Total revenues:

CHF 8.1 million (+28%)

Product revenues:

CHF 7.8 million (+30%)

Profitability

Gross contribution margin of 10.9%

(-73% in 1H 2021)

Adj. EBITDA1:

CHF -7.5 million

(-12 million in 1H 2021)

Liquidity

Cash at end of June:

CHF 7.4 million

Available financing lines:

CHF 20.0 million

Well on track to reach revenues guidance of CHF 15 million and

positive double-digit gross contribution margin in 2022

© Evolva 2022 - 1H 2022 results - 25 August 2022

1) Adjusted for extraordinary items of CHF 19.0 million, including impairment of CHF 17 million,

4

inventory write-off CHF 1.6 million and others CHF 0.4 million (1H 2021: CHF 10.6 million)

Business highlights

Highest-ever revenue level in 1H 2022 accomplished, well on track to reach FY guidance of CHF 15 million

Product-related revenues (CHF million)

Transformation from R&D to commercial

Guidance

stage has resulted in 46% CAGR with product-

>50%1

related revenues since 2017

Increase of 30% in product-related sales

against 1H 2021, driven especially by Vanillin

+40%

and contributions from Valencene & Nootkatone

+18%

<<

Sequential growth of product-related revenues of

+62%

148% against 2H 2021

+70%

9.1

7.8

5.5

6.5

3.4

Initial focus to boost commercial performance on

2.0

Flavors & Fragrances business paid off, now

turning focus also to Health Ingredients

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022*

* Dashed bars for illustrative purposes only

1. Guidance of CHF 15 million total revenues for 2022

5

© Evolva 2022 - 1H 2022 results - 25 August 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolva Holding SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
