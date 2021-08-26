Log in
Evolva : Half Year Results presentation 2021 (EN)

08/26/2021 | 01:11am EDT
HY 2021

Results presentation

August 26, 2021

Agenda

Highlights

4

Strategic priorities

7

Business update

15

Financials

24

Outlook

28

© EVOLVA HY 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION 26 August 2021

2

Disclaimer

The shares of Evolva Holding ("Evolva") are traded on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ticker: "EVE").

This presentation may contain specific forward-looking statements, relating to Evolva's future business, development and economic performance. e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Evolva and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.

Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Evolva assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

© EVOLVA HY 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION 26 August 2021

3

Highlights

© EVOLVA HY 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION 26 August 2021

4

Back to accelerated growth path despite challenging environment. Gross profit positive from Q4, 2021

Total revenue grew 60% compared to previous year reaching CHF 6.4m, in line with plans

Ongoing momentum in Health Ingredients. Increased sales in Flavors and Fragrances raised hope of a market recovery. Stevia royalty income is showing an accelerating growth trajectory.

Investments in the expansion of the contract manufacturers network, scale up of manufacturing and optimization of manufacturing processes started to produce positive results. The company expects to be gross profit positive across products from Q4, 2021

Excluding extraordinary costs of CHF 1.0m related to manufacturing, first half 2021 adjusted EBITDA loss came in at CHF -12.0m,driven by higher manufacturing costs (CHF +4.8m)

© EVOLVA HY 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION 26 August 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolva Holding SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
