Evolva : Half Year Results presentation 2021 (EN)

The shares of Evolva Holding ("Evolva") are traded on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ticker: "EVE").
Back to accelerated growth path despite challenging environment. Gross profit positive from Q4, 2021
• Total revenue grew 60% compared to previous year reaching CHF 6.4m, in line with plans
• Ongoing momentum in Health Ingredients. Increased sales in Flavors and Fragrances raised hope of a market recovery. Stevia royalty income is showing an accelerating growth trajectory.
•Investments in the expansion of the contract manufacturers network, scale up of manufacturing and optimization of manufacturing processes started to produce positive results. The company expects to be gross profit positive across products from Q4, 2021
• Excluding extraordinary costs of CHF 1.0m related to manufacturing, first half 2021 adjusted EBITDA loss came in at CHF-12.0m,driven by higher manufacturing costs (CHF +4.8m)
