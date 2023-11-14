Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Evolva and Breko broaden partnership by signing agreement for the exclusive distribution of Veri-teTM Resveratrol in Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam



Evolva and Breko broaden partnership by signing agreement for the exclusive distribution of Veri-teTMResveratrol in Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam

Reinach, 14 November 2023 — Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, and Breko GmbH, Bremen, Germany (“Breko”), a leading supplier of products for the food and beverage industry as well as for food supplements, functional foods and cosmetic products, have signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Evolva’s Veri-teTM Resveratrol for use in dietary supplements covering Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam. The partners have already been working together for more than five years, resulting in compound annual revenue growth of more than 50%. With this agreement on an exclusive basis, this very successful relationship is now being formalized.

The agreement underscores the potential of Veri-teTM Resveratrol as a powerful and sustainable high-quality ingredient for use in dietary supplements as well as for use in foods in select countries. The agreement broadens the already existing long-term partnership by granting exclusivity to Breko and covering additional markets. Breko was already instrumental in obtaining approval for Veri-teTM Resveratrol from the Thai Food and Drug Administration earlier this year. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is the main pillar of Evolva’s Health Ingredients (HI) business and was a key driver for the 14% revenue growth in HI recorded in the first half of 2023.

Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: ”We have already worked with Breko in Germany and Austria since 2017 and are now very excited to deepen the close relationship with Breko by granting exclusivity and expanding into the additional markets of Thailand and Vietnam where we see also great potential. Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a responsible multi-functional ingredient with proven health benefits supported by a number of clinical studies. We expect our partner Breko to develop the business in these four countries considerably over the coming years.”

Wolfgang Loersch, Vice-President Ingredients at Breko: “We are thrilled to have been granted exclusivity for this high quality, researched and sustainable ingredient in our portfolio covering Germany, Austria, Thailand and Vietnam. We look forward to broadening the already successful partnership with Evolva.”



Contact

Doris Rudischhauser

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

dorisr@evolva.com



About Veri-teTM Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolva’s Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via fermentation, which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. The ingredient is offered in different formats such as a cold-water dispersible or an oil and water-soluble resveratrol and is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets.

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva’s employees are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Breko

Breko is one of the leading suppliers of wines, spirits, food and health ingredients. We offer a wide range of products for the food and beverage industry as well as for food supplements, functional food and cosmetics. Learn more at https://breko.de/en.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.