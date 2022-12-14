Evolva launches its Natural Nootkatone

Reinach, 14 December 2022 – Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, is lauching “Natural Nootkatone by Evolva”, a natural ingredient at the highest purity level now meeting all requirements to be qualified as natural also in the EU, in addition to the US. This broadens Evolva’s existing Nootkatone offering and opens up significant new addressable markets based on naturality and sustainability.

Nootkatone is an ingredient that is found naturally in grapefruits and other plants. Thanks to its citrusy, woody and fruity taste profile, it finds various applications in foods, beverages and fragrances. When extracted from the peel of the fruit, several hundred thousand grapefruits are required to yield one kilogram of Nootkatone. Thanks to its proprietary precision fermentation platform, Evolva can supply Nootkatone in large amounts in a highly sustainable, contaminant-free and cost-effective manner at highest purity levels of 85% and even 98%.

Already today, Evolva is one of three main players in the Nootkatone market. By further refining the production process, Natural Nootkatone by Evolva is now meeting all requirements to be qualified as natural also in the EU, in addition to the US. This broadens Evolva’s existing Nootkatone offering and significantly expands the addressable markets. Natural Nootkatone by Evolva is being launched with selected customers and will see a full market introduction in the first half of 2023.

Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: ”The launch of our new Natural Nootkatone capitalizes on a clear market demand. We enable our customers from the Flavors & Fragrances industry to build tomorrow’s sensoric experiences, while meeting growing consumers’ expectations for natural ingredients with a favorable environmental footprint”.

Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, adds: “Evolva is progressing well on the implementation of the strategic roadmap presented in August. With Natural Nootkatone by Evolva we broaden our product portfolio within one of our strategic pillars and aim to significantly increase our market share in the overall Nootkatone market over the coming years.”

As communicated on 6 October 2022, Evolva continues to enjoy good business momentum and is on track to reach its full-year 2022 targets. The company plans to release respective preliminary key figures for 2022 in January 2023 – ahead of the detailed full-year results release on 9 March 2023.





About Natural Nootkatone

Nootkatone is an ingredient that is found naturally in grapefruit and certain other plants. It has the taste and smell of grapefruit with what is commonly referred to as a citrus, woody and fruity profile. This profile is quite unique and gives the ingredient some very specific applications in the Flavors & Fragrances industry. Evolva’s Natural Nootkatone that is produced via its natural precision fermentation process, rather than by extraction from the skin of grapefruits, can be produced in large amounts in a highly reproducible, contaminant-free, sustainable and cost-effective manner. At the highest purity levels Natural Nootkatone by Evolva comes in liquid (Natural Nootkatone 85%) and crystal forms (Natural Nootkatone 98%) and is fully approved for use in both flavors and fragrances. This Nootkatone has a distinctive citrus and woody aroma, ideal for beverages. Moreover, it has citrus, grapefruit, woody and dry notes ideal for fine fragrances. It is perfectly line with current consumers’ expectations for clean and green products with a low environmental footprint.





About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva’s employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.





