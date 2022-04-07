Log in
    EVE   CH0021218067

EVOLVA HOLDING SA

(EVE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/07 11:30:59 am EDT
0.1160 CHF   +1.93%
Evolva's AGM postponed to May 5, 2022 / agenda remains unchanged

04/07/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Evolva's AGM postponed to May 5, 2022 / agenda remains unchanged

07-Apr-2022 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Reinach, April 7, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) today announced that it has postponed its AGM 2022, which was originally scheduled for April 12, 2022 to May 5, 2022 due to technical reasons. The agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors remain unchanged.

The new invitation will be officially published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) on April 12, 2022 in the form available under https://evolva.com/shareholder-info/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/.

Information about the full year 2021 results including the Annual Report 2021 is available on the company website at https://evolva.com/financial-data/full-year-results/.

In line with the 'COVID-19 Ordinance 3', physical attendence by the shareholders at this year's AGM is not possible. Shareholders may cast their votes in writing or by electronic power of attorney to the independent proxy.
 

Important dates
May 5, 2022           Annual General Meeting
August 25, 2022       Half-year 2022 Report

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

Contact
Thomas Schneckenburger, PhD, CFA
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 407 9952
thomass@evolva.com

Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1323441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1323441  07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323441&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
