Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP : Files Form 10-K - Form 8-K

Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Files Form 10-K

HOUSTON--(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)--March 31, 2022-Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) ("Evolve" or the "Partnership") has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

ENERGY TRANSITION Strategy

The Partnership continues to focus on investment and development opportunities in infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources. In furtherance of this focus, during the course of 2021 the Partnership sold its remaining upstream assets, changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP and entered into the LEVO Mobility LLC joint venture (the "Levo JV"). Additionally, the Partnership entered into a funding agreement with HOBO Renewable Diesel, LLC ("HOBO"), and ultimately brought aboard new management from the leadership of HOBO.

liquidity AND CREDIT FACILITY Update

The Partnership had approximately $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Partnership had $49.2 million in debt outstanding under its credit facility and since December 31, 2020, the Partnership has reduced its debt outstanding by $60.8 million, or 55 percent. Since December 31, 2021, the Partnership has made additional payments totaling $1.5 million resulting in $47.7 million in debt outstanding under the credit facility as of March 30, 2021. As previously disclosed, the Partnership's credit facility was amended and extended to September 30, 2023.

UNITHOLDER ACCESS TO 2021 FORM 10-K

The Partnership has filed the 2021 Form 10-K with the SEC. A copy of the 2021 Form 10-K, which includes the Partnership's complete audited financial statements, may be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Partnership's website at www.evolvetransition.com by selecting the "Investors" tab and then selecting "SEC Filings" from the dropdown menu. The Partnership will provide any unitholder with a hard copy of its 2021 Form 10-K, which includes Evolve's complete audited financial statements, free of charge at any time upon