Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)

' GP Certificate '), (iv) the Limited Liability Company Agreement of the General Partner, as amended (the ' GP LLC Agreement '), and (v) certain resolutions of the Board of Directors of the General Partner. In our examination, we have assumed, without independent investigation, (a) the genuineness of the signatures on all documents that we have examined, (b) the legal capacity of all natural persons, (c) the authenticity of all documents supplied to us as originals, (d) the conformity to the authentic originals of all documents supplied to us as certified, photostatic, electronic or otherwise reproduced copies, and (e) the authenticity of the originals of such latter documents. As to any facts material to the opinions expressed herein that we did not independently establish or verify, we have relied, to the extent we deem appropriate, upon (i) oral or written statements and representations of officers and other representatives of the General Partner and (ii) statements and certifications of public officials and others.

We have also assumed that, at the time of issuance, sale and delivery of any of the Securities, the Partnership Certificate, the Partnership Agreement, the GP Certificate and the GP LLC Agreement, in each case as amended to date, will not have been amended in any manner that would affect any legal conclusion set forth herein.

Our opinions expressed herein are limited to the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act and the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act, and we express no opinion as to the laws of any other jurisdiction.

Based upon the foregoing and subject to the limitations, qualifications, exceptions and assumptions set forth herein, we are of the opinion that when any of the Securities have been issued and delivered against payment therefor in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, (a) such Securities will be validly issued and (b) purchasers of such Securities will have no obligation, solely by reason of their ownership of such Securities, to make any contributions to the Partnership or any further payments for their purchase of such Securities, and such purchasers will have no personal liability, solely by reason of their ownership of such Securities, to creditors of the Partnership for any of its debts, liabilities or other obligations.

We consent to the filing by you of this opinion as an exhibit to the Partnership's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the date hereof, and we further consent to the use of our name under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the Prospectus and under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the Prospectus Supplement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are included in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the rules and regulations of the SEC. This opinion is expressed as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any undertaking to advise you of any subsequent changes in the facts stated or assumed herein or of any subsequent changes in law.