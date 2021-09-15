Evolving : Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results News Release and Conference Call

Log in
09/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Evolving Systems Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results News Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado, March 12, 2021 - Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today announced that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on March 17, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

To register for access to a live video Webcast of the call, please click the 'Investors' tab on the Company's website at https://www.evolving.com/investors and then click the 'Q4 earnings call' icon on the left. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on that website through June 17, 2021.

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecoms environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems' real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alice Ahern
Investor Relations
Evolving Systems
Tel: 1-844-732-5898
Email: investors@evolving.com

Disclaimer

Evolving Systems Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
