Evolving : Supports Learn for Life Foundation

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado - July 20, 2021 - Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in digital marketing and engagement, announces that it has amicably resolved its dispute with former President and CEO, Thomas Thekkethala, and will be making a charitable donation to Mr. Thekkethala's non-profit organization, Learn for Life Foundation.

Learn for Life Foundation (LFL) (https://learnforlifefoundation.org) is a registered, US non-profit organization, focused on educating disadvantaged children in developing countries and communities using holistic and online education models. LFL works with volunteers and partners in local communities who share its vision of advancing international human rights through the power of education. LFL's flagship program, Snehagram, (https://www.snehagram.org/partners/learn-for-life-foundation/), which has over 100 orphaned and vulnerable HIV+ children in their residential programs, recently announced that over 60 children have received their high school certifications from India's National Institute of Open Schooling, a major milestone for any program of its kind in India.

A majority of Evolving System's employees work out of its offices in Kolkata and Bangalore, and we are pleased to give back and reinvest into the community. Evolving Systems thanks Mr. Thekkethala for his charitable work and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecom environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems' real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.