Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Evolving Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVOL   US30049R2094

EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC.

(EVOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolving : Supports Learn for Life Foundation

07/20/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado - July 20, 2021 - Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in digital marketing and engagement, announces that it has amicably resolved its dispute with former President and CEO, Thomas Thekkethala, and will be making a charitable donation to Mr. Thekkethala's non-profit organization, Learn for Life Foundation.

Learn for Life Foundation (LFL) (https://learnforlifefoundation.org) is a registered, US non-profit organization, focused on educating disadvantaged children in developing countries and communities using holistic and online education models. LFL works with volunteers and partners in local communities who share its vision of advancing international human rights through the power of education. LFL's flagship program, Snehagram, (https://www.snehagram.org/partners/learn-for-life-foundation/), which has over 100 orphaned and vulnerable HIV+ children in their residential programs, recently announced that over 60 children have received their high school certifications from India's National Institute of Open Schooling, a major milestone for any program of its kind in India.

A majority of Evolving System's employees work out of its offices in Kolkata and Bangalore, and we are pleased to give back and reinvest into the community. Evolving Systems thanks Mr. Thekkethala for his charitable work and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecom environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems' real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Disclaimer

Evolving Systems Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 15:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC.
11:36aEVOLVING : Supports Learn for Life Foundation
PU
06/22EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
06/15EVOLVING : Cellcard Cambodia Expands Relationship with Evolving Systems to drive..
AQ
05/13EVOLVING SYSTEMS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/13EVOLVING : Swings to Non-GAAP Net Loss on Slightly Higher Revenue in Q1
MT
05/13EVOLVING : Earnings Flash (EVOL) EVOLVING SYSTEMS Posts Q1 Loss $-0.05
MT
05/13EVOLVING : Earnings Flash (EVOL) EVOLVING SYSTEMS Reports Q1 Revenue $6.5M
MT
05/13EVOLVING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/13Evolving Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,4 M - -
Net income 2020 0,64 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 26,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Evolving Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Stecker Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Mark Paul Szynkowski Secretary & Senior Vice President-Finance
David J. Nicol Independent Director
David S. Oros Independent Director
Julian D. Singer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC.8.12%27
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.54%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED37.07%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.00%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.40%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE31.31%63 952