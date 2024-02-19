EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evonik Industries AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.02.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024

Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/einzelabschluesse



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024

Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/separate-financial-statements



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024

Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/quartalsberichte/q4-2023



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024

Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/quarterly-reports/q4-2023



