EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evonik Industries AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/einzelabschluesse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/separate-financial-statements
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/quartalsberichte/q4-2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/quarterly-reports/q4-2023
Language:
English
Company:
Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet:
www.evonik.com
