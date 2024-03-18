EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

18.03.2024

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 186,024 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2024.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 11-03-2024 44,179 16.9257 12-03-2024 51,825 17.1465 13-03-2024

14-03-2024

15-03-2024 39,982

26,903

23,135 17.0905

16.9730

17.0533

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 446,186 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 18 March 2024

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board