18.03.2024 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

 

In the time period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 186,024 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2024.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
11-03-2024 44,179 16.9257
12-03-2024 51,825 17.1465
13-03-2024
14-03-2024
15-03-2024		 39,982
26,903
23,135		 17.0905
16.9730
17.0533

 

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 446,186 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 18 March 2024

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


