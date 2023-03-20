Advanced search
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:00:00 2023-03-20 am EDT
18.69 EUR   +1.05%
Cms : Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
EQ
03/17Jefferies lowers target for Evonik to 17.70 - 'Hold'
DP
03/17EVONIK : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
CMS: Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

03/20/2023 | 06:37am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

20.03.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

In the time period from 13 March 2023 until and including 17 March 2023, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 168,049 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 02 March 2023.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
13-03-2023 23,817 19.4242
14-03-2023 41,001 19.3195
15-03-2023 33,178 18.9421
16-03-2023 29,583 18.6826
17-03-2023 40,470 18.5717

 

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 06 March 2023 until and including 17 March 2023 amounts to 498,027 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 20 March 2023

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1586881  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
06:37aCms : Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
EQ
03/17Jefferies lowers target for Evonik to 17.70 - 'Hold'
DP
03/17EVONIK : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03/16Evonik Industries : and Chemours team up to provide high-performance, low-GWP solutions fo..
PU
03/13Cms : Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
EQ
03/09Gas storage facilities in Germany 66.1 percent full
DP
03/09Chemical sector expects further sharp drop in production
DP
03/09Evonik Industries : expands production capacity for DL-methionine in Singapore
PU
03/08EVONIK : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
03/08Evonik Industries : and Intrapore join forces to remediate PFAS contamination in groundwat..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 17 185 M 18 318 M 18 318 M
Net income 2023 645 M 688 M 688 M
Net Debt 2023 3 315 M 3 533 M 3 533 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 6,35%
Capitalization 8 619 M 9 187 M 9 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 32 424
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,50 €
Average target price 23,43 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG3.12%9 187
ECOLAB INC.6.20%44 004
SIKA AG14.70%42 131
GIVAUDAN SA2.89%28 997
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-3.86%24 435
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.18%18 181