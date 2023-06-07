DD: Evonik Industries AG: Dr. Cornelius Baur, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.06.2023 / 10:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Baur

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI

41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.65 EUR 5520.40 EUR 18.65 EUR 2107.45 EUR 18.65 EUR 22380.00 EUR 18.65 EUR 5595.00 EUR 18.65 EUR 1865.00 EUR 18.65 EUR 46662.30 EUR 18.65 EUR 71243.00 EUR 18.65 EUR 16785.00 EUR 18.65 EUR 1566.60 EUR 18.65 EUR 5595.00 EUR 18.65 EUR 70702.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.65 EUR 250021.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

