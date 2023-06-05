Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evonik Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:27:59 2023-06-05 am EDT
18.62 EUR   +1.32%
04:57aDd : Evonik Industries AG: Maike Schuh, buy
EQ
04:52aDd : Evonik Industries AG: Thomas Wessel, buy
EQ
04:48aDd : Evonik Industries AG: Christian Kullmann, buy
EQ
DD: Evonik Industries AG: Maike Schuh, buy

06/05/2023 | 04:57am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 10:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maike
Last name(s): Schuh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.63 EUR 49998.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.63 EUR 49998.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83625  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649443&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 17 032 M 18 270 M 18 270 M
Net income 2023 536 M 575 M 575 M
Net Debt 2023 3 496 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 6,43%
Capitalization 8 563 M 9 186 M 9 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 33 918
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,38 €
Average target price 22,59 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Maike Schuh Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Grunewald Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG2.45%9 186
ECOLAB INC.18.92%49 285
SIKA AG15.38%43 428
GIVAUDAN SA7.41%30 954
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-3.92%24 448
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.86%18 540
