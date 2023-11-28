Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.11.2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maike
Last name(s): Schuh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.62 EUR 30042.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.62 EUR 30042.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
87591  28.11.2023 CET/CEST

