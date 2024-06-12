Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maike
Last name(s): Schuh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.925 EUR 908.40 EUR
18.925 EUR 21385.25 EUR
18.93 EUR 19914.36 EUR
18.935 EUR 58130.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.931785 EUR 100338.46 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
92351  12.06.2024 CET/CEST

