  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evonik Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:54:20 2023-03-28 am EDT
18.71 EUR    0.00%
07:41aDd : Evonik Industries AG: Thomas Wessel, buy
EQ
03/27Cms : Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
EQ
03/20Cms : Evonik Industries AG: Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Evonik Industries AG: Thomas Wessel, buy

03/28/2023 | 07:41am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wessel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.395 EUR 10117.25 EUR
18.39 EUR 39538.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.391 EUR 49655.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82055  28.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594561&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 160 M 18 501 M 18 501 M
Net income 2023 639 M 689 M 689 M
Net Debt 2023 3 315 M 3 574 M 3 574 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 6,27%
Capitalization 8 719 M 9 400 M 9 400 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 32 424
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,71 €
Average target price 23,43 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Grunewald Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG4.32%9 400
ECOLAB INC.10.06%45 607
SIKA AG12.67%41 882
GIVAUDAN SA2.86%29 335
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION0.93%25 674
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.53%18 616
