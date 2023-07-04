EVONIK : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
Today at 10:02 am
Baader Bank's analyst Markus Mayer maintains his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 20.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10:47:21 2023-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.55 EUR
|+0.76%
|+4.12%
|-2.12%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|17.56 €
|+0.76%
|226 081
|2023-07-03
|17.42 €
|-0.09%
|919,945
|2023-06-30
|17.43 €
|+1.81%
|1,129,994
|2023-06-29
|17.12 €
|-0.95%
|761,068
|2023-06-28
|17.29 €
|+2.52%
|1,433,919
Delayed Quote Xetra - 10:18:23 2023-07-04 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.26%
|8 856 M $
|-14.63%
|9 943 M $
|+36.86%
|10 625 M $
|-23.31%
|6 689 M $
|-14.59%
|11 566 M $
|+16.69%
|6 035 M $
|+56.07%
|5 851 M $
|+91.16%
|5 790 M $
|-15.34%
|5 539 M $
|-12.10%
|5 437 M $