Evonik Industries AG
Equities
EVK
DE000EVNK013
Specialty Chemicals
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|16.98 EUR
|-1.31%
|-4.49%
|-8.49%
|11:02am
|EVONIK : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|ZD
|Jan. 16
|Lanxess Reportedly Seeks to Sell Polyurethane Ops
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-8.59%
|8 734 M $
|+0.35%
|56 754 M $
|-13.70%
|44 624 M $
|-3.56%
|36 507 M $
|-5.87%
|17 667 M $
|-3.49%
|14 802 M $
|-12.83%
|14 781 M $
|+6.64%
|10 915 M $
|-2.49%
|8 200 M $
|-12.85%
|7 884 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Evonik Industries AG - Xetra
- News Evonik Industries AG
- EVONIK : Buy rating from Warburg Research