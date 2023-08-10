EVONIK : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
Today at 04:15 am
Chris Counihan from Jefferies retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 17.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:31:56 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.32 EUR
|+0.32%
|-1.82%
|+2.20%
