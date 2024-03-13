Evonik Industries AG
Equities
EVK
DE000EVNK013
Specialty Chemicals
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.06 EUR
|-1.30%
|+0.62%
|-7.65%
|01:07pm
|EVONIK : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|12:24pm
|EU development bank provides €500 million loan to chemicals group Evonik
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-7.65%
|8.8B
|+12.71%
|63.83B
|-3.95%
|48.37B
|+13.83%
|41.77B
|-6.75%
|16.94B
|+6.48%
|16.24B
|+31.37%
|13.16B
|+6.24%
|8.92B
|-6.77%
|8.29B
|-35.63%
|7.12B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Evonik Industries AG - Xetra
- News Evonik Industries AG
- EVONIK : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating