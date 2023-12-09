"Now we're looking at the contract negotiations," she said, adding that the process could take a while. "But we're on the home stretch."
The superabsorbents division recently made annual sales of around 900 million euros ($968 million).
Evonik is also planning to sell its larger C4 division, which last made annual sales of around 2 billion euros and core profit of around 200 million euros, though Schuh said that process has not started and a sale would not happen this year.
"Selling C4 in the current economically difficult environment would very likely not result in the desired sales proceeds," she said.
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mike Harrison)