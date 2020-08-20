Log in
Evonik Industries AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2020 | 07:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2020 / 13:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kullmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.91 EUR 11209.50 EUR
24.97 EUR 189772.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.966646 EUR 200981.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


20.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62103  20.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
