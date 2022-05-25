Evonik Industries : Deutsche Bank Access German Corporate Conference, Frankfurt

Key messages Q1 2022

Evonik-specific drivers supporting strong Q1 performance

Adj. EBITDA of €735 m (+25% yoy) clearly above expectations

Drivers of strong Q1 performance: Nutrition & Care with 9th quarter of resilient yoy growth; Performance Materials working as natural hedge against higher oil prices

Positive effect from own price increases further ramping up (>€750 m after ~€600 m in Q4 2021),

again overcompensating variable cost increases on Group level

FCF (€133 m) burdened by further outflow for NWC

as a result of continued cost inflation and higher safety stock levels to prepare for potential supply chain challenges

Outlook of adj. EBITDA between €2.5 and 2.6 bn confirmed