    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/25 03:44:47 pm EDT
25.65 EUR   +1.93%
03:19pEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Deutsche Bank Access German Corporate Conference, Frankfurt
PU
10:25aEvonik sells TAeTTOOz materials technology to InnovationLab
AQ
05:38aEVONIK : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Evonik Industries : Deutsche Bank Access German Corporate Conference, Frankfurt

05/25/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
Evonik

Leading Beyond Chemistry

Company Presentation Q1 2022

Key messages Q1 2022

Evonik-specific drivers supporting strong Q1 performance

Adj. EBITDA of €735 m (+25% yoy) clearly above expectations

Drivers of strong Q1 performance: Nutrition & Care with 9th quarter of resilient yoy growth; Performance Materials working as natural hedge against higher oil prices

Positive effect from own price increases further ramping up (>€750 m after ~€600 m in Q4 2021),

again overcompensating variable cost increases on Group level

FCF (€133 m) burdened by further outflow for NWC

as a result of continued cost inflation and higher safety stock levels to prepare for potential supply chain challenges

Outlook of adj. EBITDA between €2.5 and 2.6 bn confirmed

2 May / June 2022 | Evonik Q1 2022 Company Presentation

Managing through the current challenges…

FY outlook confirmed

Raw material prices

… managed well

  • Higher variable costs successfully compensated via own price increases in each of the last five quarters

Outlook:

  • Further price increases necessary and in implementation for the next quarters

Supply chain

… closely monitored

  • Tight supply chains and raw material markets still putting limitations on sales potential

Outlook:

  • China lockdown puts further stress on local & global supply chains

Energy … fully hedged for FY 2022

Demand … holding up well

Flexibility from extending coal-fired power plant in Marl

Healthy demand in Q1

Low risk, high visibility for energy costs in 2022 (95% hedged)

No slowdown in demand or order books visible yet

Outlook:

  • Continued gas supply critical for European Chemicals industry and Evonik

Outlook:

  • Outlook for FY 2022 confirmed, even assuming macro slowdown in H2

3 May / June 2022 | Evonik Q1 2022 Company Presentation

Key messages Capital Markets Day May 11th, 2022

Next Generation Evonik

Strong track record of strategic and financial execution over the last four years

"Enabler of Sustainable Change":

Portfolio circled around "Sustainability Focus Areas"

Sustainability fully integrated into the three strategic levers "Portfolio - Innovation - Culture"

Full focus on three attractive growth divisions

Exit Performance Materials in the course of 2023

Capital allocation into our green transformation:

"Next Generation Technologies" & "Next Generation Solutions"

Ambitious financial & non-financial targets;

integrated into management compensation scheme

4 May / June 2022 | Evonik Q1 2022 Company Presentation

Table of contents

  1. Evonik at a glance
  2. Strategy
  3. Capital allocation & financial targets
  4. Financials Q1 2022

5 May / June 2022 | Evonik Q1 2022 Company Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 19:18:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 654 M 17 869 M 17 869 M
Net income 2022 928 M 996 M 996 M
Net Debt 2022 2 658 M 2 852 M 2 852 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 11 916 M 12 724 M 12 785 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 33 151
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 25,16 €
Average target price 30,89 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-11.63%12 580
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-11.14%58 115
BASF SE-21.08%47 262
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-19.98%32 871
SASOL LIMITED50.97%15 666
FMC CORPORATION12.44%15 561