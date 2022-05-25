Evonik Industries : Deutsche Bank Access German Corporate Conference, Frankfurt

Key messages Capital Markets Day May 11th, 2022
Next Generation Evonik
Strong track record of strategic and financial execution over the last four years
"Enabler of Sustainable Change":
Portfolio circled around "Sustainability Focus Areas"
Sustainability fully integrated into the three strategic levers "Portfolio - Innovation - Culture"
Full focus on three attractive growth divisions
Exit Performance Materials in the course of 2023
Capital allocation into our green transformation:
"Next Generation Technologies" & "Next Generation Solutions"
Ambitious financial & non-financial targets;
integrated into management compensation scheme