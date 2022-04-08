Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Evonik Industries AG
  News
  Summary
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 05:30:00 am EDT
24.46 EUR   +0.35%
EVONIK : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Improved vehicle interior air quality with Evonik's new Aldehyde Scavenger for polyurethane applications
PU
EVONIK : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
Evonik Industries : EU imposes anti-dumping measures on Korean superabsorbent polymer imports

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Essen, Germany. On April 6, 2022, the European Commission has published its decision to impose anti-dumping measures on imports of superabsorbent polymers ("SAP") into the European Union, originating in the Republic of Korea. The anti-dumping duty rates are 13.4 percent on imports by LG Chem Ltd. and 18.8 percent against imports of SAP from all other companies in the Republic of Korea. The decision is definitive and effective immediately. Evonik has fully cooperated in this procedure and welcomes the European Commission's decision to implement trade defense measures to stop unfair market practices.

Evonik produces and sells superabsorbent polymers in Europe and in the United States of America. The business had sales of around 700 million € in the fiscal year 2021.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 188 M 17 652 M 17 652 M
Net income 2022 913 M 996 M 996 M
Net Debt 2022 2 716 M 2 962 M 2 962 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 11 356 M 12 383 M 12 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 31 571
Free-Float 41,1%
