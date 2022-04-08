Evonik Industries : EU imposes anti-dumping measures on Korean superabsorbent polymer imports

Essen, Germany. On April 6, 2022, the European Commission has published its decision to impose anti-dumping measures on imports of superabsorbent polymers ("SAP") into the European Union, originating in the Republic of Korea. The anti-dumping duty rates are 13.4 percent on imports by LG Chem Ltd. and 18.8 percent against imports of SAP from all other companies in the Republic of Korea. The decision is definitive and effective immediately. Evonik has fully cooperated in this procedure and welcomes the European Commission's decision to implement trade defense measures to stop unfair market practices.

Evonik produces and sells superabsorbent polymers in Europe and in the United States of America. The business had sales of around 700 million € in the fiscal year 2021.