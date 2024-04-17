WE GO BEYOND TO ENABLE TRANSFORMATION

Company Factbook 2024

Evonik at a glance

€15.3 bn

Sales

€1.7 bn (10.8%)

Adj. EBITDA (margin)

€801 m (48%)

Free Cashflow (conversion)

€1.17 (>6%)

Dividend (yield)

LEADING

BEYOND

CHEMISTRY

Specialty

Additives

Small amount - big effect

Nutrition & Care

Life at heart. Systems in mind. Partners at hand.

Smart Materials

We find solutions for the needs

of today and tomorrow

FY 2023

Evonik well positioned as enabler of transformation

ENSURE HEALTH

& WELL-BEING

DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS

Advanced oral & parenteral

drug delivery systems

(e.g. mRNA LNP)

SPECIALTY ADDITIVES

for environmentally-friendly solutions, e.g. water-based artificial leather

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

FIGHT

FUTURE MOBILITY

CLIMATE CHANGE

Lightweight solutions

Solutions for hybrid &

full battery cars

ENVIRONMENT & UTILITIES

WE GO BEYOND

Membranes for

biogas separation / hydrogen

TO ENABLE

New process catalysts

TRANSFORMATION

SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION

Circular plastic &

PU additive solutions

Specialty hydrogen peroxides solutions

DRIVE

CIRCULARITY

BIO-BASED SOLUTIONS

Bio-based & fully biodegradable surfactants

Natural active cosmetics ingredients

Omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae

Gut health solutions

SAFEGUARD

ECOSYSTEMS

Next Generation Evonik: Our strategy

Three major strategic levers…

Next Generation Portfolio

Exit Performance Materials division

Full focus on three attractive growth divisions

Next Generation Innovation

€1 bn new sales from Innovation Growth Fields by 2025 driven by new products such as membranes or rhamnolipids

… with sustainability fully integrated …

Sustainability

Innovation

Portfolio

… delivering on ambitious targets

ESG Targets1

>50% sales share of

-25% CO2 emission reduction, e.g. via

Financial Targets

Organic growth >4%

Next Generation Culture

Culture

Employee empowerment ("Evonik Tailor Made")

ESG targets integrated into mgmt. compensation

1. Until 2030

EBITDA margin 18-20%

ROCE ~11%

FCF Conversion >40%

Table of contents

  1. Strategy
    • Portfolio
    • Sustainability
    • Innovation
    • Culture
  3. Divisions
    • Specialty Additives
    • Nutrition & Care
    • Smart Materials

3. Financials

Full focus on three growth divisions and exit from Performance Materials

Specialty

€3.5 bn

Small amount -

Sales

Additives

big effect

19.1%

Adj. EBITDA Margin

Nutrition

Life at heart.

€3.6 bn

Sales

Systems in mind.

& Care

Partners at hand.

10.8%

Adj. EBITDA Margin

Smart

We find solutions

€4.5 bn

Sales

for the needs

Materials

12.1%

of today and tomorrow

Adj. EBITDA Margin

Exit: Performance Materials

  • Division used to consist of three separate businesses:
    • Functional Solutions (sold 2023)
    • Superabsorber (signed March 2024)
    • Performance Intermediates / C4
  • Aiming to find new owner/partner for Performance Intermediates as well; division to be ceased thereafter

FY 2023

Active portfolio management on multiple layers

Organic

Business

transformation

Innovation and

product mix

Active M&A

Inorganic

Animal Nutrition

  • Differentiated operating models for specialty and essential nutrition
    Hydrogen Peroxide
  • Changing hydrogen peroxide portfolio towards specially applications

High Performance Polymers

  • Membranes grown from an idea in 2008 to high-double digit million sales in 2023
    Care Solutions
  • Rhamnolipids (bio-surfactants) with first world-scale plant launched in 2024

Acquisitions

  • Bolt-onM&A to strengthen growth businesses
    Divestments
  • Constant portfolio review and exit of commoditized activities

Business transformation:

Strengthening long-term competitiveness of Animal Nutrition business

TODAY

One operating

model for all products within Animal Nutrition

SPECIALTY

NUTRITION

Focus portfolio

for example

on profitable

system solutions

TOMORROW

Running Animal Nutrition with

two distinct operating models

ESSENTIAL Streamlined

NUTRITION operating model

for example

with lean sales

organization

€200 m cost savings by 2025

Business transformation:

Changing hydrogen peroxide portfolio towards specially applications

Success factors

Demand drivers

Ultra-high purity for wafer-cleaning

PAA for waste-water disinfection

PAA / H2O2 for food safety

Portfolio extension with PeroxyChem into

Leading PAA supplier in the municipal water

Solution provider for safe and effective food

dedicated ultra pure electronic-grade H2O2

treatment industry

disinfectant processing & packaging

Forward integration moving closer to the end

Improved market access as integrated

Global capabilities to partner with the leading

customers

solution provider for water treatment

equipment providers of aseptic packaging

Global footprint ensuring reliable supply

solutions

Trend towards smaller electronic device

Increasing demand for wastewater treatment

Growing population boosts demand for

geometries

solutions due to demographics and climate

proteins & trend towards packaged food

Increasing number of process steps require

Tightening regulations require non-toxic,

Increased focus on sustainable and effective

ultra-high purity agents

environmentally friendly solutions

solutions

Innovation and product mix:

Customer-centric innovation as part of our DNA

Innovation Growth Fields (sales in € m)

Cosmetic Solutions

Expanding portfolio of

innovative active cosmetic

Targeting >€1 bn of sales by 2025

ingredients

from six Innovation Growth Fields

at above Group margins

Healthcare Solutions

e.g. lipids for mRNA-based

>€650 m

therapies

US production facility under

construction

Membranes

For separation of biogas or

the extraction of hydrogen

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

2025

New capacities coming 2025

10

