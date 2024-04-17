WE GO BEYOND TO ENABLE TRANSFORMATION
Company Factbook 2024
Evonik at a glance
€15.3 bn
Sales
€1.7 bn (10.8%)
Adj. EBITDA (margin)
€801 m (48%)
Free Cashflow (conversion)
€1.17 (>6%)
Dividend (yield)
LEADING
BEYOND
CHEMISTRY
Specialty
Additives
Small amount - big effect
Nutrition & Care
Life at heart. Systems in mind. Partners at hand.
Smart Materials
We find solutions for the needs
of today and tomorrow
FY 2023
Evonik well positioned as enabler of transformation
ENSURE HEALTH
& WELL-BEING
DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS
Advanced oral & parenteral
drug delivery systems
(e.g. mRNA LNP)
SPECIALTY ADDITIVES
for environmentally-friendly solutions, e.g. water-based artificial leather
CIRCULAR ECONOMY
FIGHT
FUTURE MOBILITY
CLIMATE CHANGE
Lightweight solutions
Solutions for hybrid &
full battery cars
ENVIRONMENT & UTILITIES
WE GO BEYOND
Membranes for
biogas separation / hydrogen
TO ENABLE
New process catalysts
TRANSFORMATION
SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION
Circular plastic &
PU additive solutions
Specialty hydrogen peroxides solutions
DRIVE
CIRCULARITY
BIO-BASED SOLUTIONS
Bio-based & fully biodegradable surfactants
Natural active cosmetics ingredients
Omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae
Gut health solutions
SAFEGUARD
ECOSYSTEMS
Next Generation Evonik: Our strategy
Three major strategic levers…
Next Generation Portfolio
Exit Performance Materials division
Full focus on three attractive growth divisions
Next Generation Innovation
€1 bn new sales from Innovation Growth Fields by 2025 driven by new products such as membranes or rhamnolipids
… with sustainability fully integrated …
Sustainability
Innovation
Portfolio
… delivering on ambitious targets
ESG Targets1
>50% sales share of
-25% CO2 emission reduction, e.g. via
Financial Targets
Organic growth >4%
Next Generation Culture
Culture
Employee empowerment ("Evonik Tailor Made")
ESG targets integrated into mgmt. compensation
1. Until 2030
EBITDA margin 18-20%
ROCE ~11%
FCF Conversion >40%
Table of contents
- Strategy
- Portfolio
- Sustainability
- Innovation
- Culture
- Divisions
- Specialty Additives
- Nutrition & Care
- Smart Materials
3. Financials
Full focus on three growth divisions and exit from Performance Materials
Specialty
€3.5 bn
Small amount -
Sales
Additives
big effect
19.1%
Adj. EBITDA Margin
Nutrition
Life at heart.
€3.6 bn
Sales
Systems in mind.
& Care
Partners at hand.
10.8%
Adj. EBITDA Margin
Smart
We find solutions
€4.5 bn
Sales
for the needs
Materials
12.1%
of today and tomorrow
Adj. EBITDA Margin
Exit: Performance Materials
- Division used to consist of three separate businesses:
- Functional Solutions (sold 2023)
- Superabsorber (signed March 2024)
- Performance Intermediates / C4
- Aiming to find new owner/partner for Performance Intermediates as well; division to be ceased thereafter
FY 2023
Active portfolio management on multiple layers
Organic
Business
transformation
Innovation and
product mix
Active M&A
Inorganic
Animal Nutrition
-
Differentiated operating models for specialty and essential nutrition
Hydrogen Peroxide
- Changing hydrogen peroxide portfolio towards specially applications
High Performance Polymers
-
Membranes grown from an idea in 2008 to high-double digit million sales in 2023
Care Solutions
- Rhamnolipids (bio-surfactants) with first world-scale plant launched in 2024
Acquisitions
-
Bolt-onM&A to strengthen growth businesses
Divestments
- Constant portfolio review and exit of commoditized activities
Business transformation:
Strengthening long-term competitiveness of Animal Nutrition business
TODAY
One operating
model for all products within Animal Nutrition
SPECIALTY
NUTRITION
Focus portfolio
for example
on profitable
system solutions
TOMORROW
Running Animal Nutrition with
two distinct operating models
ESSENTIAL Streamlined
NUTRITION operating model
for example
with lean sales
organization
€200 m cost savings by 2025
Business transformation:
Changing hydrogen peroxide portfolio towards specially applications
Success factors
Demand drivers
Ultra-high purity for wafer-cleaning
PAA for waste-water disinfection
PAA / H2O2 for food safety
▪ Portfolio extension with PeroxyChem into
▪ Leading PAA supplier in the municipal water
▪ Solution provider for safe and effective food
dedicated ultra pure electronic-grade H2O2
treatment industry
disinfectant processing & packaging
▪ Forward integration moving closer to the end
▪ Improved market access as integrated
▪ Global capabilities to partner with the leading
customers
solution provider for water treatment
equipment providers of aseptic packaging
▪ Global footprint ensuring reliable supply
solutions
▪ Trend towards smaller electronic device
▪ Increasing demand for wastewater treatment
▪ Growing population boosts demand for
geometries
solutions due to demographics and climate
proteins & trend towards packaged food
▪ Increasing number of process steps require
▪ Tightening regulations require non-toxic,
▪ Increased focus on sustainable and effective
ultra-high purity agents
environmentally friendly solutions
solutions
Innovation and product mix:
Customer-centric innovation as part of our DNA
Innovation Growth Fields (sales in € m)
Cosmetic Solutions
▪ Expanding portfolio of
innovative active cosmetic
Targeting >€1 bn of sales by 2025
ingredients
from six Innovation Growth Fields
at above Group margins
Healthcare Solutions
▪ e.g. lipids for mRNA-based
>€650 m
therapies
▪ US production facility under
construction
Membranes
▪ For separation of biogas or
the extraction of hydrogen
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
2025
▪ New capacities coming 2025
10
