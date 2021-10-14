Log in
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Evonik Industries : New fumed silica plant by Evonik and Wynca goes on stream in Zhenjiang, China

10/14/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €12.2 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.91 billion in 2020. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

Asia Pacific is a strong driving force of the global economy and an important source of innovation. Consequently Evonik endeavours to further grow its business in the region. Sales reached €2.84 billion in 2020 and the company employs over 5,000 people at more than 50 production sites in Asia Pacific.

ABOUT SMART MATERIALS

The Smart Materials division includes businesses with innovative materials that enable resource-saving solutions and replace conventional materials. They are the smart answer to the major challenges of our time: environment, energy efficiency, urbanization, mobility and health. The Smart Materials division generated sales of €3.24 billion in 2020 with about 7,900 employees.

About Wynca

Located in Hangzhou, China, the Wynca group was founded in 1965 and listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Sep. 2001. As one of the top 500 Chinese chemicals company and one of the top 20 global enterprises in agricultural chemistry, Wynca's main businesses are crop protection products and silicone materials. Wynca is selected as the Most Valuable Listed Companies in China for many years continuously.

With the advanced recycling technology for chlorine, phosphorus and silicon, Wynca is a pioneer of circular economy in the industry. The company covers the whole value chain in the silicone industry and focuses on developing downstream segments. The products of Wynca are widely applied in agriculture, biotechnology, aeronautics & astronautics, health care, building materials, electronic & electric industry, as well as new energy industry. Wynca has subsidiaries in North America, South America and Africa and markets its products in many countries in the world.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 988 M 16 224 M 16 224 M
Net income 2021 776 M 900 M 900 M
Net Debt 2021 2 637 M 3 059 M 3 059 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 12 745 M 14 748 M 14 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 32 661
Free-Float 41,1%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG2.51%14 748
BASF SE0.28%68 976
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.85%68 592
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-2.04%36 436
ROYAL DSM N.V.27.56%35 441
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED40.08%16 688