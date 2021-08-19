Evonik Industries : Venture Capital invests in two leading Chinese funds to access advanced material technologies
The investment underlines the importance of China as rapidly growing venture capital region
The two leading funds will strengthen Evonik's access to China's fast-growing innovation ecosystem
