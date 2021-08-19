Log in
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Evonik Industries : Venture Capital invests in two leading Chinese funds to access advanced material technologies

08/19/2021 | 03:14am EDT
  • The investment underlines the importance of China as rapidly growing venture capital region
  • The two leading funds will strengthen Evonik's access to China's fast-growing innovation ecosystem

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 728 M 16 030 M 16 030 M
Net income 2021 755 M 882 M 882 M
Net Debt 2021 2 582 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 13 463 M 15 757 M 15 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 32 661
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 28,89 €
Average target price 31,51 €
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.28%15 757
BASF SE5.10%73 121
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.41%67 248
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.94%38 659
ROYAL DSM N.V.26.88%35 710
BRENNTAG SE37.04%15 696