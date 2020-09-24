Log in
Evonik Industries : Virtual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, London

09/24/2020 | 01:20am EDT

Evonik

Leading Beyond Chemistry

Company Presentation Q2 2020

Key Messages Q2 Roadshow Season

Successful through the crisis with a long-term view

Delivering on our promises in Q2

The right dosage of crisis management

Better than expected Q2 performance in an

Structural efficiency measures implemented timely

uncertain environment

ahead of the crisis

Outlook 2020: FCF upgraded, EBITDA confirmed

Going forward, implementation of learnings from

the crisis will preserve lower cost base

Growth drivers innovation & sustainability

  • New RD&I (Research, Development & Innovation) organization started
  • "Next Generation Solutions" delivering growth even in difficult environment

New divisions with a long-term view

  • Smooth implementation of new divisional structure (from July 1st) despite the crisis
  • Growth divisions with strong positioning and promising growth drivers

2

Table of contents

  1. Evonik at a glance
  2. Strategy
  3. Financials Q2 2020
  4. Appendix

3

LEADING BEYOND CHEMISTRY

TO IMPROVE LIFE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
