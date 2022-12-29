Evonik Industries : and Sabo conclude sale of TAA derivatives business

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 18 330 M 19 471 M 19 471 M Net income 2022 904 M 960 M 960 M Net Debt 2022 3 301 M 3 506 M 3 506 M P/E ratio 2022 9,31x Yield 2022 6,57% Capitalization 8 402 M 8 925 M 8 925 M EV / Sales 2022 0,64x EV / Sales 2023 0,66x Nbr of Employees 33 836 Free-Float 44,0% Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 18,03 € Average target price 24,04 € Spread / Average Target 33,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG -36.67% 8 925 ECOLAB INC. -38.70% 40 958 SIKA AG -41.03% 37 142 GIVAUDAN SA -40.59% 28 313 ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -8.39% 25 075 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG -38.25% 15 895