Evonik Industries : develops sustainable amorphous poly-alpha-olefins for the Adhesives Industry

Essen/Marl, Germany.

Evonik is expanding its portfolio of amorphous poly-alpha-olefins for the adhesives industry to include a sustainable product range. The new products are marketed under the brand name VESTOPLAST® eCO and consist of more than 90 percent ISCC PLUS-certified, mass-balanced sustainable material. The use of these sustainable raw materials significantly reduces CO 2 emissions compared to the qualitatively equivalent, petrochemical-based VESTOPLAST®. By using renewable energy in production, the CO 2 footprint can be further reduced.

VESTOPLAST® is mainly used as a raw material for hotmelt adhesives applied in various industries, such as the hygiene, automotive, packaging, and wood processing branches. The biomass content of VESTOPLAST® eCO is calculated according to the mass balance method: In other words, the product is manufactured using a mix of bio-based and fossil-based resources, with the resulting physical properties identical to those of the classic portfolio.

"As a specialty chemicals company, we are taking important steps to reduce the impact of our products on the environment. With the new VESTOPLAST® eCO product portfolio, we want to reduce the use of fossil resources in the adhesives industry in favor of bio-based," explains Roberto Vila-Keller, head of the Coating & Adhesive Resins business line. "With the mass-balancing approach, Evonik is committed to increasing the use of biomaterials and reducing our customers' dependence on fossil resources."