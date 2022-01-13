Evonik Industries : develops sustainable amorphous poly-alpha-olefins for the Adhesives Industry

Essen/Marl, Germany.
Evonik is expanding its portfolio of amorphous poly-alpha-olefins for the adhesives industry to include a sustainable product range. The new products are marketed under the brand name VESTOPLAST® eCO and consist of more than 90 percent ISCC PLUS-certified, mass-balanced sustainable material. The use of these sustainable raw materials significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to the qualitatively equivalent, petrochemical-based VESTOPLAST®. By using renewable energy in production, the CO2 footprint can be further reduced.
VESTOPLAST® is mainly used as a raw material for hotmelt adhesives applied in various industries, such as the hygiene, automotive, packaging, and wood processing branches. The biomass content of VESTOPLAST® eCO is calculated according to the mass balance method: In other words, the product is manufactured using a mix of bio-based and fossil-based resources, with the resulting physical properties identical to those of the classic portfolio.
"As a specialty chemicals company, we are taking important steps to reduce the impact of our products on the environment. With the new VESTOPLAST® eCO product portfolio, we want to reduce the use of fossil resources in the adhesives industry in favor of bio-based," explains Roberto Vila-Keller, head of the Coating & Adhesive Resins business line. "With the mass-balancing approach, Evonik is committed to increasing the use of biomaterials and reducing our customers' dependence on fossil resources."
Disclaimer
Evonik Industries AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:07 UTC.