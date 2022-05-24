Evonik Industries : extends strategic distribution partnership with Vimal Intertrade and Nordmann for its VISIOMER® Specialty Methacrylates in India

Vimal Intertrade Pvt. Ltd. to focus on distribution of VISIOMER® Specialty Methacrylates for coatings market in Indian Subcontinent

Nordmann UK Group Holdings Ltd. to take over distribution of VISIOMER® Specialty Methacrylates for Indian Subcontinent non-coatings market

Partnerships strengthen Evonik's position as a total solutions provider for customized effects of polymer products serving both coatings and non-coatings industries

Mumbai, India. To best serve the emerging Indian and surrounding markets, Evonik has chosen a new distribution setup for its VISIOMER® Specialty Methacrylates to efficiently support the diverse market needs. The first part is to award exclusive distribution rights for methacrylates for non-coating applications to Nordmann's India Branch. The new distribution setup will enable faster reaction and flexibility to changing customer needs outside of the coatings market, as well as support new market trends and novel applications.

For the coatings market, Evonik's Specialty Methacrylates product line will continue its long-standing and successful strategic partnership with Vimal Intertrade as an exclusive distributor of its products.

"We're convinced that the reorganization of our distribution business in the Indian Subcontinent will enable us to respond better, and most importantly, much faster to the needs of our customers in the region benefiting from Nordmann Group's and Vimal Intertrade's experience of these specific markets," says Martin Trocha, Head of the Specialty Methacrylates Product Line at Evonik. Business Manager Indian Subcontinent Pranjali Dharmadhikari adds: "With this setup, we're strengthening our position as a leading solutions provider for VISIOMER® Specialty Methacrylates and, along with our distribution partners, are ensuring individual and prompt support for our customers."

Nordmann has been a reliable distributor for Evonik's methacrylate monomers in specific regions since 1995 and is characterized by its consistent first-class service and outstanding expertise and technical service. "We appreciate the trust Evonik puts in our company, and we will live up to the expectations with the help of our expertise and passion for serving our customers outside of the non-coatings market in India Subcontinent," says Markus Grulich, Global Sales Director Monomers at Nordmann. Rahul Chaudhari, Country Head-Nordmann India, comments, "This partnership will provide a platform for the further strengthening of the activities to cater specialty chemicals and additive needs for the Indian market and we are very excited about it."

"Vimal is excited to intensify the relationship with Evonik on the VISIOMER® products. Vimal seeks to be the industry benchmark in distribution of innovative chemicals by providing "Total solutions" to our customers assuring profitable growth for our business partners, which perfectly fits with the Evonik business model," says Hiren Shah, Vimal Intertrade Director.