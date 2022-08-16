Log in
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:13 2022-08-16 am EDT
20.91 EUR   -0.55%
Evonik Industries : increases production capacities for ACEMATT® matting agents

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.38 billion in 2021. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. About 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

Financials
Sales 2022 17 245 M 17 560 M 17 560 M
Net income 2022 934 M 951 M 951 M
Net Debt 2022 3 015 M 3 070 M 3 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 9 795 M 9 974 M 9 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 33 235
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 21,02 €
Average target price 27,46 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-26.17%9 974
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-11.04%54 561
BASF SE-28.68%40 321
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-22.38%31 407
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.57%16 779
FMC CORPORATION1.91%14 106