Evonik Industries : Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

In the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 242,003 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2021.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 08-03-2021 70,191 29.6657 09-03-2021 95,045 30.0768 10-03-2021 34,929 30.1236 11-03-2021 25,251 30.0989 12-03-2021 16,587 29.7371

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021 amounts to 242,003 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 15 March 2021

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board