Evonik Industries : Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
03/15/2021 | 06:24am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG
/ Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
15.03.2021 / 11:22
In the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 242,003 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2021.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Date
Total number of repurchased shares (Number)
Weighted average price (EUR)
08-03-2021
70,191
29.6657
09-03-2021
95,045
30.0768
10-03-2021
34,929
30.1236
11-03-2021
25,251
30.0989
12-03-2021
16,587
29.7371
The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021 amounts to 242,003 shares.
The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.