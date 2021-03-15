Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Evonik Industries : Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

03/15/2021 | 06:24am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
15.03.2021 / 11:22
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 242,003 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 04 March 2021.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
08-03-2021 70,191 29.6657
09-03-2021 95,045 30.0768
10-03-2021 34,929 30.1236
11-03-2021 25,251 30.0989
12-03-2021 16,587 29.7371
 

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 08 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021 amounts to 242,003 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 15 March 2021

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


15.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175549  15.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
