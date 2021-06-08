Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evonik Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evonik Industries : Virtual Innovation Conference, Zürich (Berenberg)

06/08/2021 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivering innovative solutions by connecting technology and business to drive sustainable growth

08 June 2021

Andreas Fischer (CIO)

As ONE Evonik, innovation is deeply rooted in group strategy Leading beyond chemistry to drive sustainable growth and profitability

Ongoing portfolio transformation

  • Target: Specialty portfolio with 100% growth businesses

Ambitious financial targets

  • EBITDA margin: 18-20%
  • Cash conversion ratio: >40%
  • ROCE: 11%

LEADING

BEYOND

CHEMISTRY

Innovation & Sustainability as growth drivers

  • €1 bn additional sales from innovation growth fields by 2025
  • Growing portfolio share of "Next Generation Solutions"

Performance-driven corporate culture

  • Further drive
    gender and cultural diversity
  • Deliver on efficiency programs in Administration & Operations

2 | 08 June 2021 | Andreas Fischer | Research & Development

The ONE Evonik strategy is reflected in our new RD&I setup

ONE Evonik

Executive Board

Divisions

Specialty

Nutrition &

Smart

Performance

Technology &

Additives

Care

Materials

Materials

Infrastructure

Regions

Research, Development &

Innovation

ONE RD&I

Research, Development &

Innovation

R&D Nutrition & Care

R&D Resource Efficiency

R&D Performance Materials

Creavis

Evonik Venture Capital

Steering

ONE Portfolio

  • Leverage Synergies ("Speed of Light" - mRNA)
  • Integrate sustainability in portfolio management by PARC analysis

3 | 08 June 2021 | Andreas Fischer | Research & Development

Our strategy

with an aligned set of goals contributing to Evonik's success

We deliver innovative solutions by connecting technology & business to drive sustainable growth

Sustainability

Growth & Profitability

Platform Technologies

We develop sustainable solutions

We create opportunities

We make the best use

as a key factor in decision-making and key

to achieve our financial target of €1 bn

of our resources with shared technology

success factor for future growth

additional sales by 2025 with products of

platforms and focus on our most promising

our six innovation growth fields

projects

  • Deliver R&D on new product and processes
  • Create & grow businesses beyond core
  • Recruit and develop new talents

Our activities…

  • Steer portfolio and optimize resource allocation
  • Manage partnerships with key customers, startups and universities
  • Build reputation as a seal of quality for customers, investors, employees and talents

4 | 08 June 2021 | Andreas Fischer | Research & Development

Bundling our biotechnology competencies into one platform Consistent focus on future topics

Biotechnology Platform

Program & Project Management

Systems Biotechnology

Process Biotechnology

In silico

Target

Microbial

~200 employees

Factory

Process Design

> 100 products

Systems

Systems

Systems

Success Stories

Gut Health Solutions

Veramaris

Biosurfactants

Lab Operations

5 | 08 June 2021 | Andreas Fischer | Research & Development

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
03:57aEVONIK INDUSTRIES  : Virtual Innovation Conference, Zürich (Berenberg)
PU
06/07EVONIK  : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06/07EVONIK INDUSTRIES  : Virtual European Materials Conference, London (J. P. Morgan..
PU
06/07DGAP-PVR : Evonik Industries AG: Release according -4-
DJ
06/07DGAP-PVR : Evonik Industries AG: Release according -3-
DJ
06/07DGAP-PVR : Evonik Industries AG: Release according -2-
DJ
06/07EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
06/03EVONIK INDUSTRIES  : - Supervisory board extends contract with Christian Kullman..
AQ
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
06/02EVONIK INDUSTRIES  : Supervisory board extends contract with Christian Kullmann
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 270 M 16 163 M 16 163 M
Net income 2021 749 M 912 M 912 M
Net Debt 2021 2 589 M 3 153 M 3 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 13 495 M 16 460 M 16 437 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 32 745
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 31,83 €
Last Close Price 28,96 €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.55%16 460
BASF SE5.86%76 747
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.43%73 721
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.19.49%45 216
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.81%31 780
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION20.48%16 137