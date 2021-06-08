Evonik Industries : Virtual Innovation Conference, Zürich (Berenberg)

Delivering innovative solutions by connecting technology and business to drive sustainable growth
08 June 2021
Andreas Fischer (CIO)
As ONE Evonik, innovation is deeply rooted in group strategy Leading beyond chemistry to drive sustainable growth and profitability
Ongoing portfolio transformation
Target: Specialty portfolio with 100% growth businesses
Ambitious financial targets
EBITDA margin: 18-20%
Cash conversion ratio: >40%
ROCE: 11%
Innovation & Sustainability as growth drivers
€1 bn additional sales from innovation growth fields by 2025
Growing portfolio share of "Next Generation Solutions"
Performance-driven corporate culture
Further drive
gender and cultural diversity
Deliver on efficiency programs in Administration & Operations
The ONE Evonik strategy is reflected in our new RD&I setup
ONE Evonik
Executive Board
Divisions
Research, Development &
Innovation
ONE RD&I
Research, Development &
Innovation
R&D Nutrition & Care
R&D Resource Efficiency
R&D Performance Materials
Creavis
Evonik Venture Capital
Steering
ONE Portfolio
Leverage Synergies ("Speed of Light" - mRNA)
Integrate sustainability in portfolio management by PARC analysis
Our strategy
with an aligned set of goals contributing to Evonik's success
We deliver innovative solutions by connecting technology & business to drive sustainable growth
We create opportunities
We make the best use
as a key factor in decision-making and key
|
to achieve our financial target of €1 bn
|
of our resources with shared technology
|
success factor for future growth
additional sales by 2025 with products of
platforms and focus on our most promising
Deliver R&D on new product and processes
Create & grow businesses beyond core
Recruit and develop new talents
Our activities…
Steer portfolio and optimize resource allocation
Manage partnerships with key customers, startups and universities
Build reputation as a seal of quality for customers, investors, employees and talents
Bundling our biotechnology competencies into one platform Consistent focus on future topics
> 100 products
Success Stories
Lab Operations
