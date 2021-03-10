Log in
Evonik Industries : Virtual Roadshow, Frankfurt (J.P. Morgan)

03/10/2021 | 03:37am EST
Key Messages Q4 / FY Roadshow Season

Portfolio delivering resilience in challenging environment

Delivery on our targets 2020

  • Adj. EBITDA at €1,906 bn

    On spot delivery on guidance already given in May

FCF at €780 m with improved CCR >40%

Next Generation Solutions: ~35% of sales with

Guidance increased twice, finally above prior-year

products with superior sustainability benefits

Quality proven across our portfolio

  • Growth divisions: accounting for ~95% of EBITDA

  • Innovation Growth Fields: +15% sales growth

Progress on our strategic agenda

  • Innovation: new RD&I organization implemented

  • Ongoing portfolio transformation: new divisional structure, acquisitions and carve-out Baby Care

  • Open & performance-driven corporate culture

Outlook 2021 with clear growth ambition

  • Adj. EBITDA:

    Range of €2.0 bn to €2.3 bn

  • FCF cash conversion rate: on high prior-year level or around ~40%

Table of contents

1. Evonik at a glance

  • 2. Strategy

  • 3. Financials Q3 2020

  • 4. Appendix

LEADING BEYOND CHEMISTRY

TO IMPROVE LIFE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
