    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 05/11 03:04:18 am
29.87 EUR   -0.99%
03:04aEVONIK INDUSTRIES  : Virtual Roadshow, London (Berenberg)
PU
01:11aEVONIK  : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/07EVONIK  : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evonik Industries : Virtual Roadshow, London (Berenberg)

05/11/2021 | 03:04am EDT
Evonik

Leading Beyond Chemistry

Company Presentation Q1 2021

Key Messages Q1 2021

Strong start into the year driven by "specialty growth"

Specialty growth

  • Higher sales and adj. EBITDA in all three growth divisions - both vs. Q1 2020 and the pre- pandemic levels in Q1 20219
  • Specialty Additives with further margin expansion on the back of strong demand across the division
  • Nutrition & Care with clear margin improvement driven by shift to system solutions, active cost management and increasing prices
  • Smart Materials recording strong volume growth supported by ongoing macro-economic recovery

Strong start into the year

  • Adj. EBITDA up 15% yoy at €588 m
  • Record-highfree cash flow for a first quarter
    (€312 m)

Outlook range narrowed upwards

  • Adj. EBITDA expected between €2.1 and 2.3 bn (previously: between €2.0 and 2.3 bn)
  • Driven by upgraded divisional outlook for Specialty Additives and Nutrition & Care
  • Targeting growth above 2019 pre-pandemic level

2 | May / June 2021 | Evonik Q1 2021 Company Presentation

Table of contents

  1. Evonik at a glance
  2. Strategy
  3. Financials Q1 2021
  4. Appendix

3 | May / June 2021 | Evonik Q1 2021 Company Presentation

LEADING BEYOND CHEMISTRY

TO IMPROVE LIFE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

4 | May / June 2021 | Evonik Q1 2021 Company Presentation

Leading Beyond Chemistry - Our purpose

Evonik on the way to become a best-in-class specialty chemicals company

Leading …

… Beyond …

… Chemistry

  • Leading market positions in 80% of our business
  • Leading key financial indicators
  • Connecting skills and perspectives
  • Develop solutions together with partners
  • Sustainability key driver of growth
  • Clear focus on specialty chemicals
  • Target 100% specialty portfolio

5 | May / June 2021 | Evonik Q1 2021 Company Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 299 M 16 150 M 16 150 M
Net income 2021 750 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2021 2 327 M 2 826 M 2 826 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 14 059 M 17 097 M 17 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 32 745
Free-Float 41,1%
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 31,15 €
Last Close Price 30,17 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.08%17 097
BASF SE9.33%79 036
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.00%70 983
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.14.86%43 465
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.00%31 552
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION13.61%15 408