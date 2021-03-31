Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES  : Virtual Roadshow, Paris (Societe Generale)
PU
EVONIK INDUSTRIES  : Virtual Roadshow, Netherlands/Belgium (J.P. Morgan)
PU
EVONIK  : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
Evonik Industries : Virtual Roadshow, Paris (Societe Generale)

03/31/2021
Evonik

Leading Beyond Chemistry

Company Presentation Q4 / FY 2020

Key Messages Q4 / FY Roadshow Season

Portfolio delivering resilience in challenging environment

Delivery on our targets 2020

  • Adj. EBITDA at €1,906 bn
    On spot delivery on guidance already given in May
  • FCF at €780 m with improved CCR >40%
    Guidance increased twice, finally above prior-year

Quality proven across our portfolio

  • Growth divisions: accounting for ~95% of EBITDA
  • Innovation Growth Fields: +15% sales growth
  • Next Generation Solutions: ~35% of sales with products with superior sustainability benefits

Progress on our strategic agenda

  • Innovation: new RD&I organization implemented
  • Ongoing portfolio transformation: new divisional structure, acquisitions and carve-outBaby Care
  • Open & performance-driven corporate culture

Outlook 2021 with clear growth ambition

  • Adj. EBITDA:
    Range of €2.0 bn to €2.3 bn
  • FCF cash conversion rate:
    on high prior-year level or around ~40%

2 | March / April 2021 | Evonik Q4 / FY 2020 Company Presentation

Table of contents

  1. Evonik at a glance
  2. Strategy
  3. Financials Q3 2020
  4. Appendix

3 | March / April 2021 | Evonik Q4 / FY 2020 Company Presentation

LEADING BEYOND CHEMISTRY

TO IMPROVE LIFE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

4 | March / April 2021 | Evonik Q4 / FY 2020 Company Presentation

Leading Beyond Chemistry - Our purpose

Evonik on the way to become a best-in-class specialty chemicals company

Leading …

… Beyond …

… Chemistry

  • Leading market positions in 80% of our business
  • Leading key financial indicators
  • Connecting skills and perspectives
  • Develop solutions together with partners
  • Sustainability key driver of growth
  • Clear focus on specialty chemicals
  • Target 100% specialty portfolio

5 | March / April 2021 | Evonik Q4 / FY 2020 Company Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 013 M 15 232 M 15 232 M
Net income 2021 722 M 845 M 845 M
Net Debt 2021 3 042 M 3 560 M 3 560 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 14 204 M 16 657 M 16 626 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 31 731
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,08 €
Last Close Price 30,48 €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG14.24%16 657
BASF SE11.06%75 672
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.80%72 153
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.10.14%42 047
ROYAL DSM N.V.4.97%29 875
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION24.47%16 639
