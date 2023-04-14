Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evonik Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:36:18 2023-04-14 am EDT
19.24 EUR   +0.65%
06:22aEvonik to double production global capacity for Vestamid E
AN
04:16aEvonik Industries : expands its global capacity for VESTAMID®
PU
02:47aEVONIK : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evonik to double production global capacity for Vestamid E

04/14/2023 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Evonik Industries AG on Friday said it is doubling the global capacity for its production of Vestamid E, with a twofold approach.

The Essen, Germany-based chemicals company said it is undertaking a major expansion of its Shanghai production plant, as well as an optimisation project at its production facility in Marl, Germany.

Vestamid E is a flexible foam product used predominantly in athletic footwear, as well as injection moulding, noiseless gears and high performance extrusion components.

Construction is set to commence in Shanghai in the second half of 2023, with the expansion intended to "increase the company's ability for the polymerization of polyether block amide", which the firm said is a key step in its production of Vestamid E.

Ralf Dussel, head of the high performance polymers business line said: "As the worldwide footwear production continues to grow, this latest investment in Shanghai will significantly increase Evonik’s PEBA production capacity, expand our regional presence, and put us in an optimal position to address the global market that is centred primarily on local manufacturing in Asia."

Alongside the expansion of its Shanghai facility, the firm said multiple projects are ongoing at its Germany facility to "eliminate bottlenecks" and optimise production.

Evonik shares rose 1.0% to EUR19.30 each in Frankfurt on Friday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
06:22aEvonik to double production global capacity for Vestamid E
AN
04:16aEvonik Industries : expands its global capacity for VESTAMID®
PU
02:47aEVONIK : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/13EVONIK : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/13EVONIK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/06Evonik sells Lülsdorf to International Chemical Investors Group
DP
04/06German rail upgrade raises supply chain fears
RE
04/06Evonik sells Lülsdorf site to International Chemical Investors Group
DP
04/06Evonik Industries : sells Lülsdorf site to ICIG - First step in the divestment of Performa..
PU
04/06International Chemical Investors S.E. entered into an agreement to acquire Cyanuric Chl..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 136 M 18 939 M 18 939 M
Net income 2023 630 M 696 M 696 M
Net Debt 2023 3 367 M 3 721 M 3 721 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 6,14%
Capitalization 8 905 M 9 842 M 9 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 32 424
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 19,11 €
Average target price 23,32 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Maike Schuh Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Grunewald Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG6.55%9 842
ECOLAB INC.14.56%47 469
SIKA AG7.44%41 291
GIVAUDAN SA8.47%31 957
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-6.39%23 813
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG21.17%19 995
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer