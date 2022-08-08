Evonik to substitute up to 40% of natural gas at its German sites

Aug 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries
said on Monday it was substituting up to 40% of
natural gas at its domestic sites, as the energy-intensive
sector prepares contingency plans in case of Russian gas supply
cuts.
German chemical companies, which are highly dependent on
Russian gas imports, are scrambling to prepare for further gas
supply cuts in response to Western sanctions imposed following
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"By substituting natural gas with LPG and continuing to
operate the coal-fired power plant, we can completely dispense
with natural gas for energy supply at our largest German site in
Marl - without any significant curtailments in production," said
Chief Executive Christian Kullmann, in a statement.
"The energy supply at our European sites is thus largely
secured, even in the event of a Russian gas stop," he added.
The most significant measure was being implemented at
Evonik's largest German site in Marl, the company said, with
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by British energy company
BP, replacing natural gas as fuel for its new power
plant.
The specialty chemicals maker said it was successfully
testing the use of LPG in close cooperation with Siemens Energy
.
Evonik also said it was securing coal supplies for its
coal-fired power plant in Marl after earlier plans to shut it
down this year, and was seeking to ensure continued operation
beyond 2022.
Energy supplies to the company's sites outside Germany were
largely independent of gas supplies from Russia, the company
said.
