    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34 2022-08-08 am EDT
20.76 EUR   +0.31%
Evonik to substitute up to 40% of natural gas at its German sites

08/08/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Aug 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Evonik Industries said on Monday it was substituting up to 40% of natural gas at its domestic sites, as the energy-intensive sector prepares contingency plans in case of Russian gas supply cuts.

German chemical companies, which are highly dependent on Russian gas imports, are scrambling to prepare for further gas supply cuts in response to Western sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"By substituting natural gas with LPG and continuing to operate the coal-fired power plant, we can completely dispense with natural gas for energy supply at our largest German site in Marl - without any significant curtailments in production," said Chief Executive Christian Kullmann, in a statement.

"The energy supply at our European sites is thus largely secured, even in the event of a Russian gas stop," he added.

The most significant measure was being implemented at Evonik's largest German site in Marl, the company said, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by British energy company BP, replacing natural gas as fuel for its new power plant.

The specialty chemicals maker said it was successfully testing the use of LPG in close cooperation with Siemens Energy .

Evonik also said it was securing coal supplies for its coal-fired power plant in Marl after earlier plans to shut it down this year, and was seeking to ensure continued operation beyond 2022.

Energy supplies to the company's sites outside Germany were largely independent of gas supplies from Russia, the company said. (Reporting by Karol Badohal Editing by Paul Carrel and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.57% 413.35 Delayed Quote.24.40%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 0.05% 20.7 Delayed Quote.-27.33%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.10% 369.3043 Real-time Quote.117.75%
SIEMENS AG 0.33% 109.02 Delayed Quote.-28.84%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -1.42% 16.335 Delayed Quote.-26.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.66% 60.1137 Delayed Quote.-18.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 17 047 M 17 314 M 17 314 M
Net income 2022 914 M 928 M 928 M
Net Debt 2022 2 772 M 2 815 M 2 815 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 5,76%
Capitalization 9 642 M 9 792 M 9 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 33 151
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 20,69 €
Average target price 27,95 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-27.33%9 792
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.35%52 233
BASF SE-28.75%40 186
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-27.11%29 493
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.20%16 901
FMC CORPORATION-3.24%13 393