German chemicals production to slump 8.5% this year - VCI

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany's chemical and
pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a 5.5% drop in production
this year, a trade body said on Wednesday, pointing to the high
cost of energy and raw materials as well as continued supply
chain problems.
Excluding phamaceuticals, production is expected to fall by
as much as 8.5%, the VCI chemical industry association added.
Previously, the group had forecast an industry-wide decline
of 1.5% or 4% excluding pharmaceuticals.
"The immense challenges are putting the competitiveness of
our companies in serious jeopardy," said Christian Kullmann,
chief executive of Evonik Industries and president of
the VCI.
Production in the German chemical and pharmaceutical
industry slumped by 5.4% year on year in the second quarter of
2021, the group said. Excluding pharmaceuticals, the fall was as
sharp as 8.2%
At the same time, Q2 revenue went up by 21.6% year on year
thanks to an increase in producer prices of around 24%, the VCI
said, while warning that companies were finding it increasingly
difficult to pass on rising costs to customers.
Over the whole year, revenues for the chemical and
pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow by 16%.
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss, Writing by Rachel More, Editing
by Madeline Chambers)