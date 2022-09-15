Advanced search
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
2022-09-15
18.67 EUR   -0.29%
04:00aLITHIUM FROM ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERIES : Moving towards better recycling
PU
04:00aNATURAL NUTRIENT PROVIDERS : Bacteria to reduce the use of fertilizers
PU
03:33aEVONIK : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Lithium from electric vehicle batteries: Moving towards better recycling

09/15/2022
  • Evonik is working on efficient technology for the recovery of lithium
  • In view of the trend to electric vehicles, the company's experts expect high interest in the technology
  • Recovery should protect the environment and increase reliability of supply

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 485 M 17 485 M 17 485 M
Net income 2022 922 M 922 M 922 M
Net Debt 2022 3 112 M 3 112 M 3 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 8 726 M 8 726 M 8 726 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 33 235
Free-Float 44,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-34.23%8 726
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-18.60%46 356
BASF SE-30.77%38 338
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-30.91%27 955
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED16.49%18 352
FMC CORPORATION1.00%13 980