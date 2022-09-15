Natural nutrient providers: Bacteria to reduce the use of fertilizers
Microbial biostimulants from Evonik supply nitrogen to wheat and corn and promote growth
A greenhouse trial indicates that the use of synthetic fertilizers can be reduced successfully
Environmentally friendly alternative for farmers
Disclaimer Evonik Industries AG published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Analyst Recommendations on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Sales 2022
17 485 M
17 485 M
17 485 M
Net income 2022
922 M
922 M
922 M
Net Debt 2022
3 112 M
3 112 M
3 112 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,46x
Yield 2022
6,37%
Capitalization
8 726 M
8 726 M
8 726 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,68x
EV / Sales 2023
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
33 235
Free-Float
44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
18,73 €
Average target price
27,17 €
Spread / Average Target
45,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.