No opioids after surgery: Evonik invests in Allay Therapeutics

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 18 202 M 19 162 M 19 162 M Net income 2022 903 M 950 M 950 M Net Debt 2022 3 279 M 3 452 M 3 452 M P/E ratio 2022 9,16x Yield 2022 6,70% Capitalization 8 251 M 8 686 M 8 686 M EV / Sales 2022 0,63x EV / Sales 2023 0,65x Nbr of Employees 33 836 Free-Float 44,0% Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 17,71 € Average target price 24,15 € Spread / Average Target 36,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG -37.81% 8 686 ECOLAB INC. -35.84% 42 869 SIKA AG -37.56% 38 971 ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 8.33% 30 385 GIVAUDAN SA -36.56% 29 957 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG -36.14% 16 287