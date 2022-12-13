Advanced search
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:44 2022-12-13 am EST
17.83 EUR   +0.68%
02:35aNo Opioids After Surgery : Evonik invests in Allay Therapeutics
PU
12/09EVONIK : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/07EVONIK : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
No opioids after surgery: Evonik invests in Allay Therapeutics

12/13/2022 | 02:35am EST
  • Implants from the U.S. startup Allay Therapeutics are designed to relieve pain after knee surgery for up to three weeks
  • Technology may reduce the need for opioid painkillers
  • Polymers from Evonik are a key component

Attachments

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 18 202 M 19 162 M 19 162 M
Net income 2022 903 M 950 M 950 M
Net Debt 2022 3 279 M 3 452 M 3 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 6,70%
Capitalization 8 251 M 8 686 M 8 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 33 836
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 17,71 €
Average target price 24,15 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-37.81%8 686
ECOLAB INC.-35.84%42 869
SIKA AG-37.56%38 971
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION8.33%30 385
GIVAUDAN SA-36.56%29 957
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-36.14%16 287