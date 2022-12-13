No opioids after surgery: Evonik invests in Allay Therapeutics
Implants from the U.S. startup Allay Therapeutics are designed to relieve pain after knee surgery for up to three weeks
Technology may reduce the need for opioid painkillers
Polymers from Evonik are a key component
