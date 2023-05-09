Pressure on selling prices: Evonik becomes somewhat more cautious for 2023

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik is taking a somewhat more cautious view of its earnings performance in 2023 due to pressure on prices for animal feed protein methionine and standard petrochemical products. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are more likely to be at the lower end of the targeted range of €2.1 billion to €2.4 billion, the MDax-listed group announced on Tuesday. In the first quarter, operating profit fell 44 percent year-on-year to 409 million euros, with sales down 11 percent to just over 4 billion euros. This is more than analysts had expected. Below the line, the Essen-based company earned 47 million euros, compared with 314 million a year ago.

The chemical industry as a whole felt the effects of customers' reluctance to buy, especially after the turn of the year, due to the economic downturn and bulging inventories. Evonik is countering this by cutting costs through fewer external consultants, stricter travel regulations and limited recruitment. This is beginning to bear fruit, although the majority of the targeted savings of €250 million will not be realized until later in the year, the company said.

Evonik achieved a free cash flow of €21 million at the start of the year. Free cash flow has repeatedly been a weak point for the Group in recent years and a source of criticism from investors and analysts. "Further efforts are needed to achieve our cash flow targets this year," Maike Schuh, who has been responsible for the group's finances since April, said, according to the statement. "We need a lot of discipline in dealing with our working capital and capital expenditures." In March, Evonik would have forecast free cash flow for 2023 above the previous year's figure of €785 million./mis/stk