  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evonik Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:59:19 2023-05-09 am EDT
19.47 EUR   -0.11%
06:52aPressure on selling prices: Evonik becomes somewhat more cautious for 2023
DP
05:19aEVONIK : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:23aEuropean shares fall as Sweden's SBB drags
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pressure on selling prices: Evonik becomes somewhat more cautious for 2023

05/09/2023 | 06:52am EDT
ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik is taking a somewhat more cautious view of its earnings performance in 2023 due to pressure on prices for animal feed protein methionine and standard petrochemical products. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are more likely to be at the lower end of the targeted range of €2.1 billion to €2.4 billion, the MDax-listed group announced on Tuesday. In the first quarter, operating profit fell 44 percent year-on-year to 409 million euros, with sales down 11 percent to just over 4 billion euros. This is more than analysts had expected. Below the line, the Essen-based company earned 47 million euros, compared with 314 million a year ago.

The chemical industry as a whole felt the effects of customers' reluctance to buy, especially after the turn of the year, due to the economic downturn and bulging inventories. Evonik is countering this by cutting costs through fewer external consultants, stricter travel regulations and limited recruitment. This is beginning to bear fruit, although the majority of the targeted savings of €250 million will not be realized until later in the year, the company said.

Evonik achieved a free cash flow of €21 million at the start of the year. Free cash flow has repeatedly been a weak point for the Group in recent years and a source of criticism from investors and analysts. "Further efforts are needed to achieve our cash flow targets this year," Maike Schuh, who has been responsible for the group's finances since April, said, according to the statement. "We need a lot of discipline in dealing with our working capital and capital expenditures." In March, Evonik would have forecast free cash flow for 2023 above the previous year's figure of €785 million./mis/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Financials
Sales 2023 17 169 M 18 916 M 18 916 M
Net income 2023 617 M 679 M 679 M
Net Debt 2023 3 355 M 3 697 M 3 697 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 6,02%
Capitalization 9 085 M 10 010 M 10 010 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 32 424
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Average target price 23,28 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Management Board
Maike Schuh Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Barbara Grunewald Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.70%10 010
ECOLAB INC.18.73%49 208
SIKA AG12.36%43 132
GIVAUDAN SA11.47%32 762
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-14.29%21 810
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.53%19 184
