RAG Foundation continues to expect sufficient income for eternity burdens

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The RAG Foundation is again expecting sufficient income from the foundation's assets for 2023 to finance the so-called eternity tasks after the end of coal mining. Jürgen Rupp, the company's CFO, explained in Essen on Tuesday that the foundation will be able to generate sufficient income in the current year as well without having to dip into its assets or hidden reserves. "According to our current knowledge, 2023 should be another satisfactory year thanks to our diversified capital investment strategy."

The bottom line for the foundation last year was a so-called annual profit of 347 million euros (2021: 665 million euros). Of this, 247 million euros were used for eternal tasks. The remaining 100 million euros were allocated to provisions of the foundation. "Once again, we have fully fulfilled our primary foundation purpose," said Bernd Tonjes, Chairman of the Foundation's Executive Board. "Even in the crisis-ridden year 2022, we were able to achieve a result that impressively underpins the sustainability and crisis resistance of the foundation model."

The RAG Foundation had been established in 2007 to manage the winding down of the subsidized German coal industry and to ensure the financing of the ongoing costs from the German coal industry. It is the majority shareholder of the specialty chemicals group Evonik and the real estate group Vivawest. It has stakes in around 20,000 companies worldwide, including through associated companies. Members of the Board of Trustees include the Federal Ministers of Economics and Finance.

The eternal tasks are consequences of mining where no end is in sight. They include the ongoing pumping up of mine water, the pumping down of surface water in mining depressions and the cleaning up of groundwater at former coking plant sites.

The foundation, which is based on the site of the Zollverein World Heritage Site in Essen, manages with a small workforce: It currently employs 26 people. The foundation stated its assets for the end of April 2023 at 17.3 billion euros. The foundation is also demanding in the former coal mining regions, in the areas of education, science and culture. In 2022, 32 million euros were again made available.