FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A buy recommendation from Societe Generale provided moderate support for Evonik shares on Friday. The shares of the specialty chemicals company held up better than the overall market in the morning, falling 0.7 percent to €18.10. At the same time, the mid-cap index MDax fell by 1.3 percent. However, after the recent significant recovery in Evonik's share price of up to 18 percent since the October low, the air seems to be out for the time being.

Thomas Swoboda, analyst at the major French bank, emphasized in a study that the chemical company's earnings momentum appears to be recovering. Demand and prices for the animal feed protein methionine, for example, were increasing, which was further boosted by the planned maintenance shutdown at an Evonik plant. In addition, the Group is benefiting from the capacity expansion for the high-performance plastic polyamide 12. The analyst also praised the Essen-based company's focus on costs and cash flow.

Against this backdrop, he raised the target price from EUR 21 to EUR 25. He thus sees sufficient potential for a "buy" vote, having previously rated the shares a "hold".

In October, Evonik shares fell to a low since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 at €15.79. This was due to concerns about a potentially prolonged weakness in demand, which has been weighing on the chemical industry for months.

Recently, however, investor sentiment has improved again somewhat. Evonik's third-quarter results a few days ago were also well received.

The German government's agreement on an electricity price package on Thursday provided additional momentum for the recovery in chemical share prices. This is because the rise in energy prices as a result of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is causing energy-intensive companies problems.

At €18.65 on Thursday, Evonik shares managed to break above the 200-day line, which is an important trend indicator for the longer-term price development, for the first time since the end of May. However, the price gains could not be fully maintained. The shares ultimately closed below this average price, which is still trending slightly downwards and currently stands at EUR 18.50.